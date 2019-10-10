image
So, Jenna Dewan Is Wearing a Ring on THAT Finger...

image
By Katherine J Igoe
WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX
Jerod HarrisGetty Images
  • In an interview with People, Jenna Dewan spoke candidly about her split from Channing Tatum, the work she's doing, and the joy she has in her life now.
    • On her Instagram Stories last night, she also happened to be wearing two rings on her ring finger. Could this mean...?

        Jenna Dewan has her new book Gracefully You coming out, and she was flipping through it on her Instagram Stories last night (it's a beautiful coffee table book, and the images look glorious). And what should my eyes spot but the gorgeous sparkly set of gold rings on Dewan's ring finger—she just announced that she and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting a child together, so could this be a sign of their engagement??

        It's interesting timing. She's just been announced as the host of dating-dancing show Flirty Dancing and is starring in the Netflix series Soundtrack. In other words, she's got a lot of wonderful new things happening in her life, and this could potentially be the icing on the cake.

        Speaking to People, Dewan talked candidly about her divorce from Channing Tatum. "People grow and they change and sometimes they don’t grow and change together. So it wasn’t a overnight thing that happened," she explained. "There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things."

        But, apparently the split was still devastating for her. "I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me," she said. "It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan."

        "It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan added. "Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it."

        "I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy." Sooooo does that mean joy with Kazee, too? You know, the permanent kind?

        All right, so real talk: It doesn't, exactly, LOOK like an engagement ring, more like a stacked set of rings (like the one she has on her index finger). However—it's gold, it's sparkly, Dewan has an alternative style. And she rarely if ever wears anything on that finger out in public, which makes sense, considering how excited I just got by the bling and the potential of a Jenna Dewan wedding (squeal).

        You can see the full video on her Instagram Stories, but here's a still:

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        And the fact that her ring finger is usually bare:

        View this post on Instagram

        Weekend feels🌞🌞🌱🌱

        A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

        I see one instance where she miiiight be wearing...something?...on her ring finger but it looks different from the bling she had on last night:

        Anyways. You can judge for yourself whether or not she might have some big news, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
