Last night was a big night for Hannah Brown: The former Bachelorette won Dancing With the Stars, and then was featured in a surprise sneak peek of her ex Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor on ABC. In the sneak peek, which was released in tandem with a new trailer that showed the moment that Hannah steps out of the limo to surprise Peter, we see Peter asking if maybe Hannah would want to join his season. So, uh...what?

Obviously, Hannah is single—she's done with both of her final two men, given that Jed turned out to be in it for distinctly the wrong reasons and Tyler Cameron rebounded from the season by juggling Hannah with Gigi Hadid. In an interview with Marie Claire in the summer, she said: “I am totally okay on my own. I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”



But now, this! This!

In the video, you can hear Peter say, "What are you doing here?" and Hannah saying, "Making decisions for my heart...Because I know there's still something here." Peter returns: "What I'm about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come be...part of the house?"

Cut to the other girls in the house screaming. Another newly released trailer shows a contestant complaining about how Hannah already had her chance, and it's not fair of her to show up:

It wouldn't be totally crazy for Hannah to come onto Peter's season—this is Bachelor Nation, where anything goes in the name of love. Remember, this is a show that's broken its pre-set rules before: Nick Viall joined Kaitlyn Bristowe's season after showing up to let her know he wanted to "explore" things, and ended up coming in second place.

Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. Okay, ya really wanna know? No, Hannah does not join Peter's season. Wrote Reality Steve on Twitter: "Hannah WAS NOT a contestant on Peters season. She gets out of the limo to talk to him night 1 (didn’t join the party), & shows up on a date in ep 3 again to talk. Both were in LA. She just took a couple hrs off DWTS to do it."

It's anyone's guess what happened between them, but it wouldn't be the first time a teaser from the show showed something that just plain did not happen that way (for evidence, see...pretty much every teaser from the show, aside from the fence jump teaser, which really did end up happening). Also, we know who Peter's final contestants are—and Hannah isn't one of them.

Don't be too disappointed, though: This season is already shaping up to be incredibly dramatic, so we'll get our fair share of drama, even without the addition of the former Bachelorette.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here