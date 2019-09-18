Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. Peter Weber (also known as the Windmill Hookup guy, also known as Pilot Peter) was the dark horse no one saw coming on Hannah Brown's season. As The Bachelor in 2020, he's going to get contestants and viewers excited, thanks to his sweet, laidback vibe, his cool job, and the fact that he looks like a Ken doll (Hannah's words!). Thanks to some very early spoilers, we already know a bunch about his season and what's ahead for the Spanish-speaking pilot from California. These are all the deets we know so far.

There's already a potential frontrunner.

This has to be some kind of record, right? To know who's going to do well before shooting has even started??

I don’t know anything other than what I’ve found online, but she checks every off every box. When I release the women in a couple weeks, I’ll let you know who it is. And unless she’s just extremely photogenic, she’s also one of the best looking women this shows ever had as well. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 5, 2019

Instagram spoiler accounts were speculating on a few women (obviously the show hasn't released names and neither has Reality Steve, so TBD if these women end up on the show). But we now have confirmation: It's Sarah Coffin.

Initial shooting will be in L.A.

Weber's from California, so this makes sense. Locations for the international dates 5-7 have already been selected, although no one knows the order yet. Shooting starts on September 20, and expect spoilers to come from those public California dates:

(SPOILER): Public dates being filmed in LA for Peters season on the 24th, 26th, 27th, and 28th. That means first night of filming will be Friday the 20th, off day 21st, dates start on 22nd. Rose ceremony #2 will be on Wed the 25th. Also means every date in ep 3 will be spoiled. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 7, 2019

We know a bit about the women as a group.

There's a little initial spoilery insight into Weber's women as a whole this season, and it's a teeny tiny bit depressing:

Putting together the bios for Peter’s women and geez, the ratio of 5 foot somethin, size 0 blondes to anyone else is like a gazillion-to-1. Ok, maybe I’m exaggerating. But not by much. They pretty much look like you would expect them to. Definitely a great looking cast though. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 30, 2019

Of course this means nothing in terms of how dramatic the season could be, it'll just make for a...homogenous season, potentially, which is an issue these shows do have.

The Bachelor released sneak peek photos of the women who may be on the show ("may" being the operative word, as a few will probably be cut beforehand):

Based on my non-expert eye, it doesn't feel much different than previous seasons other than the fact that there are a TON of pageant contestants and winners. One of them looks like a flight attendant, based on her necklace! (Apparently she's one of two.) Reality Steve has more pictures and info from some of the women's bios, but we have four months to find out more about these women before we see them on screen, so TBD.

Watch this space—we'll update when we know more.

