How do you typically wake up: To the shrill cry of your repeatedly-snoozed alarm, your pillow inelegantly damp with drool? Not Nick Jonas! He woke up Tuesday morning to the soft paws and cold nose of perhaps the world's cutest German shepherd puppy, courtesy of his wife Priyanka Chopra. You'll also note that his hair is perfectly neat despite an entire night of sleep, which is further evidence that the universe does not evenly bestow its blessings.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning," Jonas wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable video of the moment and a series of equally delightful photos. "I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra." The pup, newly christened Gino, boasts his own Instagram account: @ginothegerman.

As People reports, Chopra and Jonas will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in December, and Gino was a gift to mark the occasion. "so much cute in the same frame," Chopra captioned her Instagram post. "happy almost anniversary baby." Gino joins Diana in the canine department of the Chopra Jonas family, and has already overtaken her on Instagram: Diana has almost 120,000 followers, while Gino has over 200,000 (at time of writing, Kevin and Nick Jonas follow him, but Joe has notably abstained—a clear sign that Joe is Team Diana.)

Gino has not, however, overtaken Diana when it comes to Chopra's affections: She wrote on Instagram, "we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana." Which, frankly, is as it should be: Diana has covered Elle! She enjoys a luxurious bathtub! She matches her collars to Chopra's outfits! You are a glamorous icon, Diana, and no pupstart can take that from you.

