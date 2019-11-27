Prince William Was Praised for Promoting Gender Equity Between Prince George and Princess Charlotte

During a tea reception for recipients of the Legacy Awards this week, Prince William shared the lessons he's already passing down to Prince George and Princess Charlotte about gender equity.

The royal shared a story about how gender issues have come up when his oldest children play football (or, as we Americans call it, soccer).

When George gets cocky while playing the sport, Will said he reminds his son, "George, Charlotte could be as good as you."

The Duke of Cambridge shared an amazing story about his parenting style during a tea he hosted at Kensington Palace this week for recipients of this year's Legacy Awards. The Legacy Awards are a part of the Diana Award which serve to continue Princess Diana’s legacy and her belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

According to a post shard by Kensington Palace on Instagram, the Legacy Awards "celebrate the achievements of 20 outstanding young leaders, visionaries and role models from across the world, aged 12-25, who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilize new generations to serve their communities."

During a conversation with one of the honorees, Olivia Hancock, a 14-year-old who was being recognized for her work promoting parity among the sexes in football, William revealed how he uses friendly family sporting matches as a chance to teach George and Charlotte about gender equality.

"So when I was chatting with Prince William he said to me, when he plays football with George and Charlotte, when Charlotte's in goal George says to her that 'Charlotte I'm better than you,'" Hancock told the Daily Mail.

In those moments, Will told Hancock that he tells his oldest son, "George, Charlotte could be as good as you."

Naturally, the teen was impressed by the story, which lines up so perfectly with her own charitable work. "It's great to hear that Prince William is saying that to George," she said. "My message is for every girl to have the same opportunities as boys in football. If boys want to they can dance, for girls they can play football."

