When it comes to the Cambridge family, Princess Charlotte is Queen Bee.

The young princess showed off her sassy side in a video of her and her older brother, Prince George, playing in their mother, Kate Middleton's "Back to Nature" Garden.

Prince William asks Charlotte, “Can you help George?" And Charlotte answers "No," while skipping.

Princess Charlotte is the boss of the Cambridge family. If you follow the royal family at all, then you know that Charlotte is the perfect blend of sassy and cheeky at pretty much all times.

There are all the adorable waves in photos, the sassy comments to photographers at official events (remember when she said, "You’re not coming," to photogs after Prince Louis' christening ceremony?), the tongue-sticking-out photos that are iconic at this point.

In a video from Kate Middleton's new "Back to Nature" Garden, Charlotte showed off her boss attitude while playing with her big brother, Prince George.

Here's how it goes: At one point in the video, you can see George playing with a stick and stone and hear Prince William asking Charlotte, “Can you help George?”

Charlotte's reply? "No." But not just "no," a "no" while skipping, because Charlotte is unapologetically Charlotte, that's why.

But it's not like Charlotte and George aren't super tight siblings. At another point in the video, Charlotte runs by, yelling, "George! Quicker, George!"

Watch the clip yourself, on Twitter courtesy of Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis exploring the Duchess of Cambridge’s #ChelseaFlowerShow2019 ‘Back to Nature’ garden 🌿pic.twitter.com/gzUw9gAJMO — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) May 20, 2019

