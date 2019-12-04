image
Jennifer Lopez' Hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Revealed Her Secret Weapon for Flawless Hair

Did I mention it's on sale?

image
By Emily Dixon
FIJI Water At The 2019 IFP Gotham Awards
Noam GalaiGetty Images

By now, the Jennifer Lopez stans among you should have seen her astonishing Ralph & Russo ensemble at Monday's IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards (henceforth to be referred to as the Gotham Awards). You've also, I hope, paid appropriate attention to her elaborate updo, created by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Let's be honest with ourselves: Most of us will never recreate something quite that fancy at home. But Appleton did share an insider product tip to add depth to your updos—even if said updo is a ponytail. That's as far as my hairstyling capacities extend, alright?!

On his Instagram story, Appleton posted a photo of Lopez' Gotham Awards look, writing, "I love using @colorwowhair Root Cover Up especially when doing a snatched look to add dimension." As Allure notes, said Color Wow Root Cover Up is a pressed powder typically used to cover up root regrowth, as you've probably determined from the name. It's available in eight shades, and comes in a handy compact complete with a little brush. Oh, and it retails at just under $35—not a budget product, but not bad for something J. Lo approved. And it's currently on sale for just under $25!

Root Cover Up
COLOR WOW amazon.com
$34.50
$24.15 (30% off)
SHOP IT

Appleton isn't the only celebrity stylist to use Root Cover Up to add dimension: Ouai founder and Kardashian-Jenner favorite Jen Atkin uses the same method. "I brush it along the part and around the face and the nape of the neck if I do a bun or ponytail to fill in any exposed scalp," Atkin told Allure. "It makes your hair appear fuller, especially in photos." Looks like my half-assed ponytail and I have a new trick to try out!

