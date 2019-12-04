By now, the Jennifer Lopez stans among you should have seen her astonishing Ralph & Russo ensemble at Monday's IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards (henceforth to be referred to as the Gotham Awards). You've also, I hope, paid appropriate attention to her elaborate updo, created by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. Let's be honest with ourselves: Most of us will never recreate something quite that fancy at home. But Appleton did share an insider product tip to add depth to your updos—even if said updo is a ponytail. That's as far as my hairstyling capacities extend, alright?!

On his Instagram story, Appleton posted a photo of Lopez' Gotham Awards look, writing, "I love using @colorwowhair Root Cover Up especially when doing a snatched look to add dimension." As Allure notes, said Color Wow Root Cover Up is a pressed powder typically used to cover up root regrowth, as you've probably determined from the name. It's available in eight shades, and comes in a handy compact complete with a little brush. Oh, and it retails at just under $35—not a budget product, but not bad for something J. Lo approved. And it's currently on sale for just under $25!



Appleton isn't the only celebrity stylist to use Root Cover Up to add dimension: Ouai founder and Kardashian-Jenner favorite Jen Atkin uses the same method. "I brush it along the part and around the face and the nape of the neck if I do a bun or ponytail to fill in any exposed scalp," Atkin told Allure. "It makes your hair appear fuller, especially in photos." Looks like my half-assed ponytail and I have a new trick to try out!

