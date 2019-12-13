image
Meghan Markle Took the Time to Sweetly Respond to a Fan Letter

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Members Of The Royal Family Attend The 91st Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Palace contact Claudia Spens wrote, "Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words of support and has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and best wishes."

        Can you imagine getting a royal letter of thanks from the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle?? Well, that's exactly what Charleston, SC, native Becca Anderson apparently got, just in time for the holidays. Perfect present? Perfect present!

        Okay, technically, Claudia Spens, head of general correspondence for royals, was the one who wrote the letter, which apparently reads as follows:

        "The Duchess of Sussex has asked me to thank you for your thoughtful card. It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Her Royal Highness appreciated your generous words of support and has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and best wishes."

        Ok, now we know a couple important things. 1) It sounds like Meghan does get her fan-mail, or at least the ones that offer "words of support." 2) Spens sent something lovely enough for Meghan to send (or to ask Spens to send) an official response. What was it?? Was she complimenting her hair (which is amazing)? Was she telling her she's doing a great job as a mom (she is!)? Prince Harry and Meghan are known for writing surprise letters to fans in the past, so this is just an adorable continuation of that trend.

        Spens shared a screenshot of the letter on her Stories (under the handle @nutslackey)—photo at the Daily Mail.

        And, as it happens, the Sussex Royal account is focusing this season on the causes and organizations they support and love:

        So it's also very appropriate for their time of gratitude.

        BRB, sending a bunch of fan letters to Meghan right this instant.

