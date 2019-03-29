image
Read the Surprise Letter Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Wrote to Their Most Devoted Fan

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1
Trevor GoddardGetty Images
    • Per HELLO!, the letter reads, in part, "We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you've managed to escape hospital."

        For those of you not in the know, Prince Harry has a very important BFF named Daphne Dunne, who's an (adorably sweet) Australian war widow. They first met in 2015 when he was deployed to Australia, and the two have remained close since—Harry made sure Meghan got to meet her when they visited Australia in 2018. Per HELLO!, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the time to send a totally unexpected letter to Daphne as she just celebrated a very important birthday.

        "Dear Daphne, my wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday." It went on: "We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you've managed to escape hospital." (Bawww!)

        "Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary year next year. Happy Birthday Daphne. Best wishes, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

        Apparently, Daphne is suffering a serious illness, but the letter served to brighten her spirits. I love that Harry and Meghan are sending her good vibes to reach the big 100.

        Harry and Meghan have made it clear they want to continue the relationship, too. Last time Daphne saw them, the three spent some time chatting and laughing together. Meghan even said, "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us."

        Here's a pic of the first time Harry met Daphne while he was deployed in 2015 (they apparently bonded because he noticed the Victoria Cross she was wearing which was awarded posthumously to her husband):

        image
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        And here's a close-up of Meghan meeting her in Australia on last year's royal tour:

        image
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        I mean, I'm not NOT crying.

