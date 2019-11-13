Christmas festivities at Sandringham are going to be a little smaller this year. After spending the past two Christmases with the rest of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their new son, Archie, will be spending the holidays this year with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

The Palace spokesperson said in regards to the change, "This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

Usual traditions at the three-day event at Sandringham include multiple outfit changes a day, and many public walks to church (the most famous one on Christmas Day).

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attending church service together in 2018. Joe Giddens - PA Images Getty Images

This would not be the first time a royal couple has opted out of Christmas at Sandringham. In 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the holiday with Kate's family in Bucklebury and took Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The announcement comes after reports that the Sussexes have a scheduled six-week break from royal duties. The family is already set to see Ragland in L.A. for Thanksgiving. It will be the first time Markle has returned to California since her wedding and mark six-month old Archie's first time in America.

A royal source told NBC News, "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time."

