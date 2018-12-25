Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Every Single Photo of the Royal Family During Christmas at Sandringham 2018

image
By Rachel Epstein
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images

Every year, the royal family gathers at the Queen's Sandringham estate to attend Christmas service and participate in totally normal royal activities like exchanging gag gifts (yes, it's totally a thing). Though it's only Meghan's first official year as a royal, the Queen allowed her to attend last year's holiday festivities, so the Duchess knows what she's in for this year...gag gifts and all. See every single photo of the royals at this year's Christmas service, ahead.

1 of 11
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images
The Royal Family Walks to Mass

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle (serving up complementary monochromatic looks!) and Prince Harry walk to Sandringham. No Camilla, and the Queen arrived by car.

2 of 11
image
Getty Images
The Queen

Queen Elizabeth arrives for Christmas mass.

3 of 11
image
Getty Images
The Queen

The Queen wears a gray jacket with pink piping.

4 of 11
image
Getty Images
The Duchesses

A closer look at Kate and Meghan's outerwear as they chat on their walk.

5 of 11
image
Meghan Markle

Meghan greets fans as they walk in to mass.

6 of 11
image
Getty Images
Kate Middleton

Kate chats with fans on the way to mass.

7 of 11
image
Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank attend Christmas mass.

8 of 11
image
Getty Images
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive at Sandringham.

9 of 11
image
Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips.

10 of 11
image
Getty Images
Peter Phillips and Daughters

Peter Phillips with daughters Isla (left) and Savannah (right).

11 of 11
image
Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie

The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn, and the Earl of Wessex.

Kate Middleton Wears Red to Christmas Service
image
