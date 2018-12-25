Every year, the royal family gathers at the Queen's Sandringham estate to attend Christmas service and participate in totally normal royal activities like exchanging gag gifts (yes, it's totally a thing). Though it's only Meghan's first official year as a royal, the Queen allowed her to attend last year's holiday festivities, so the Duchess knows what she's in for this year...gag gifts and all. See every single photo of the royals at this year's Christmas service, ahead.
Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle (serving up complementary monochromatic looks!) and Prince Harry walk to Sandringham. No Camilla, and the Queen arrived by car.
Queen Elizabeth arrives for Christmas mass.
The Queen wears a gray jacket with pink piping.
A closer look at Kate and Meghan's outerwear as they chat on their walk.
Meghan greets fans as they walk in to mass.
Kate chats with fans on the way to mass.
Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank attend Christmas mass.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive at Sandringham.
Princess Beatrice and Autumn Phillips.
Peter Phillips with daughters Isla (left) and Savannah (right).
The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn, and the Earl of Wessex.