Beyoncé Wore Snowflake-Inspired Couture to Diddy's 50th Birthday Party and Basically Invented Winter

Now this is dressing for the holiday season.

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Abandon your planned holiday party outfits, friends. One Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter wore a look to Diddy's 50th birthday party, and the look was flawless, and now all of your festive glitter and tinsel sequins are irrelevant because the new theme of the season is SNOWFLAKES. Beyoncé wore custom Kujta & Meri to Diddy's party, storming to the top of each and every best dressed list in a black velvet gown with a slit all the way up to the hip.

The Queen accessorized with elbow length black velvet gloves, emerald green earrings, and diamonds dripping from her wrist—but the real focal point of the look was the glittering crystal embellishment across the bust. I'm choosing to believe that a string of snowflakes descended from the heavens, landed on Beyoncé's dress, and, realizing themselves to be in the presence of royalty, changed the very laws of nature to prevent themselves from melting. Am I being 1000% too dramatic? Probably! Does my devotion to Beyoncé warrant it? Unquestionably!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Diddy!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

According to Vanity Fair, who photographed the event, Diddy's 50th birthday party was positively overflowing with celebrities, including (deep breath): Cardi B, Offset, Kelly Rowland, Janelle Monáe, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Chadwick Boseman, Mary J. Blige, Post Malone, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Snoop Dogg.

Diddy turned 50 last month, but according to People, he deliberately held the party in December, in order to commemorate the late Kim Porter's birthday too. On Sunday—which would have been Porter's 49th birthday—he posted a sweet video tribute to his late ex on Instagram, captioning it, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!"

