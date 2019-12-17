image
Cardi B Posted the Cutest Video of Her Daughter and Sister Singing Together

"My babies," Cardi captioned the clip.

image
By Emily Dixon
Offset In Concert - New York, NY
Johnny NunezGetty Images

With Cardi B and Offset as parents, baby Kulture was always going to have a major musical streak. And she's already getting started! On Monday, Cardi shared an adorable video on Instagram of her sister, Hennessy, singing with Kulture. But a quick warning before you watch, friends: This video has made me desperately want a baby.

In the clip, Hennessy asks Kulture, "Ready to sing with your auntie?" before counting her in. The duo proceed to nail a rendition of "Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes," actions and all. And as several people have noted in the comments, Kulture's timing is flawless—the blessing of musical parents!

View this post on Instagram

My babies ❤️❤️ @hennessycarolina

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Kulture played a major role in Cardi's January Vogue cover shoot, and Cardi spoke openly about navigating fame and motherhood, as well as her hopes for her daughter's future. "Being a mom—how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues," she said.

"Flying is hard on Kulture, so if I go to a place and I’m not going to stay more than five days, I’m not bringing her," she added, as she discussed touring as a parent. "But now that’s getting harder, because she’s sleeping on my chest and she doesn’t want to let me go, or she sees you on FaceTime and she’s crying. It’s kind of like a friendship now, and it’s hard to leave your little friend."

Cardi's been the subject of a series of repellent tabloid headlines, casting aspersions on her parenting abilties in order to drum up clicks. Thankfully, she set the lies straight in her Vogue interview. "I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I’m still a great mom," she said. “All the time I’m thinking about my kid. I’m shaking my ass, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust."

"I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future," Cardi said. "I want to tell her that a lot of the shit that I have done in life—no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids." She continued, "If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s okay, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever the fuck she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss."

