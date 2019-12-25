image
Why Meghan and Harry Aren't Spending Christmas With the Royal Family

The family has taken a much-needed break from the royal festivities.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Getty Images

If you were hoping to know what Meghan Markle's Christmas day outfit might look like in 2019, try not to be too disappointed. The Queen's annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham is going to be a little smaller this year. After spending the past two Christmases with the royal family, Meghan, Harry, and seven-month-old baby Archie have decided to spend it with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, instead.

Kensington Palace announced the Sussex's would be skipping the festivities in early November and confirmed they would be celebrating Thanksgiving in L.A. with Ragland. The royal family is currently in Canada where Markle lived for seven years while filming Suits, and Prince Harry has frequented the country for royal-related duties.

"As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," a recent royal announcement stated. "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Members of the royal family attending Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2018.
Samir HusseinGetty Images

While it was not announced when the family's Canada visit would be over, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the royal family to his country on Twitter.

"Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here," he wrote in the tweet.

This isn't the first time someone from the royal family hasn't spent Christmas at Sandringham. Prince Harry couldn't make it to the yearly family tradition in 2012 when he was deployed in Afghanistan. In 2016, Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the holiday with Kate's family in Bucklebury and took Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Prince Louis wasn't born yet.)

As for the rest of the royal family, the Queen arrived at Sandringham without Prince Philip. According to a statement from the Palace, the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital for a "pre-existing condition." He was later released Tuesday morning on Christmas Eve after spending four nights in the hospital.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

