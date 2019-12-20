image
Today's Top Stories
1
Books by Women for Your 2020 Reading List
image
2
Add Snoh Aalegra to Your Playlist STAT
image
3
Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
image
4
Scent Obsessed? Here, the Best Perfumes of 2019
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020
5
Found: The Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit

Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Sandringham for Christmas

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Every year, the Queen travels to King's Lynn to spend her Christmas break at Sandringham House, along with other senior members of the royal family.
      • The monarch stepped out in a pale pink coat, with a baby blue and pink head scarf and a black hand bag. She looked beyond excited to be heading to the Sandringham Estate for the holidays.

        The Queen has arrived. In Sandringham, that is, for the royal family's annual Christmas holiday celebration.

        Her Royal Highness was photographed on Friday, December 20, stepping off the train from London at King's Lynn railway station. Queen Elizabeth II takes the train in from London's King's Cross station every year to enjoy her Christmas break at Sandringham House in King's Lynn, England.

        The Queen looked bright and happy in a warm, pale pink coat. She protected herself from the chill air, covering her head in a baby blue and light pink patterned head scarf, and carried a simple, classic black hand bag and matching, shiny black shoes. Take a look at the royal ensemble below:

        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        The Queen was flanked by aides, amid reports that her husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to a hospital in London to undergo treatment for a pre-existing condition.

        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham
        Mark CuthbertGetty Images

        Still, the Queen appeared to be in good spirits and quite excited for the holidays.

        The Queen Arrives At Kings Lynn Station For Her Christmas Break At Sandringham
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        Now, as always, yass, Queen.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Queen Banquet Singapore
        The Queen Starts Every Christmas With a Martini
        Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester
        Why Kate's Bond with the Queen Is Better Than Ever

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duchess Of Sussex Gives Birth To A Boy Prince Harry Dressed as Santa Will Make You Teary
        image You Can Shop Charlotte & Louis' Christmas Outfits
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Wales Camilla & Charles Share Christmas Card Separately
        image Kate Got a Haircut for the Holidays
        image Could Meghan and Harry Lose Their "Sussex" Title?
        image The 20 Best Royal Family Christmas Cards, Ever
        Queen's Christmas lunch 2019 The Royals Are Arriving at Christmas Lunch
        image
        Surprising Royal Family Holiday Traditions
        Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester Why Kate's Bond with the Queen Is Better Than Ever
        Trooping The Colour 2019 Kate Middleton Revealed Prince Louis' First Words