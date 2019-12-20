On Friday, December 20, Queen Elizabeth II was photographed arrived in King's Lynn, England for the annual royal family Christmas celebration.

Every year, the Queen travels to King's Lynn to spend her Christmas break at Sandringham House, along with other senior members of the royal family.

The monarch stepped out in a pale pink coat, with a baby blue and pink head scarf and a black hand bag. She looked beyond excited to be heading to the Sandringham Estate for the holidays.

The Queen has arrived. In Sandringham, that is, for the royal family's annual Christmas holiday celebration.

Her Royal Highness was photographed on Friday, December 20, stepping off the train from London at King's Lynn railway station. Queen Elizabeth II takes the train in from London's King's Cross station every year to enjoy her Christmas break at Sandringham House in King's Lynn, England.

The Queen looked bright and happy in a warm, pale pink coat. She protected herself from the chill air, covering her head in a baby blue and light pink patterned head scarf, and carried a simple, classic black hand bag and matching, shiny black shoes. Take a look at the royal ensemble below:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

The Queen was flanked by aides, amid reports that her husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to a hospital in London to undergo treatment for a pre-existing condition.

Mark Cuthbert Getty Images

Still, the Queen appeared to be in good spirits and quite excited for the holidays.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Now, as always, yass, Queen.

