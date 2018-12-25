Meghan Markle Wore Head-to-Toe Navy at the Christmas Day Church Service With the Royal Family

For the royals' annual Christmas Day tradition, the whole group gathered for a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Though Meghan Markle was at the service last year, this year things are a little a lot different. First, she's now officially a member of the royal family. Second, the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her first child, quite a difference from only a year ago.

Today, Meghan arrived with Prince Harry by her side, dressed up in a navy coat with bright gold buttons, and a v-neck navy maternity dress underneath. Her navy fascinator was simple, with two feathers on the side, but the standout moment was the incredible boots she chose to accessorize the look. Meghan wore beige suede boots last year, but these look to be leather, pointed, and taller—a sexy and stylish note, and the perfect fashion-forward grace note for an otherwise buttoned-up look. The prince wore a navy jacket and pants, with blue shirt and tie (perhaps deliberately coordinating with his wife?).

This outfit was strikingly different from Kate Middleton's who wore head-to-toe red. The Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas Day outfit was as festive as the one she wore in 2017. Last year, Kate surprised fans in a gorgeous red and green plaid coat with gold buttons and a furry black hat. This year it seemed she was feeling more monochromatic.

This year, Meghan and Harry are spending Christmas with Kate, William, and the Queen at Norfolk in Sandringham. Despite rumors of tension and disagreements between the royal pairs, everyone looked cheerful on Christmas Day. Kate and Meghan were even seen next to each other, chatting cheerfully as they walked.



Meghan's Christmas outfit from last year:

Meghan joined the royal family back in December 2017 for a Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalenen King's Lynn, England. She wore a Sentaler coat, brown Stuart Weitzman boots, a carmel-colored fascinator, and carried a Chloé bag. Getty Images

Meghan's Christmas outfit from this year:

