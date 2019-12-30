I'm about to deliver some potentially major news, and I need you to remain extremely calm: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might be back together, according to a recent post on the model's Instagram story. Now take a deep breath. Do not freak out. I do not have time to calm everyone down this morning!

Allow me to set out the evidence. Hadid shared a series of cooking photos on her story Sunday, which wouldn't usually plunge the internet into a speculative frenzy. But she captioned one snap, "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad." And @mammamalik, otherwise known as Trisha Malik, just so happens to be Zayn Malik's mom.

Things didn't stop there. Not only did Trisha repost Hadid's photo on her story, but she also shared an old video of the model—an extremely telling old video. Posted by @defendzigi (that's Zayn and Gigi, of course), the Vogue clip shows Hadid cooking while a duplicate Hadid asks her, "What's your favorite restaurant in the world?" Her response? "My boyfriend's mom's house." Which would be an unusual video to share if the couple were still separated, no?

Listen, I'll acknowledge it: Hadid might just have remained close with Trisha after splitting from Zayn, and this might be a lot of fuss over nothing. But hey—an unnamed source told E! News back in November, after Hadid's split from Tyler Cameron, that the old flames "went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently." Is it really too much to hope that Zigi has risen again?!



