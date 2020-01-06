Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Gave us a Mini 'Friends' Reunion at The Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together at the 2020 Golden Globes is the Friends reunion of our dreams.

The Morning Show co-stars each walked the red carpet. Aniston wore a strapless black belted dress, while Witherspoon shined in a white one-shoulder gown.

Jon Kopaloff Getty Images

Todd Williamson/NBC Getty Images

Once inside, the duo came together to present the award for for actor in a musical or comedy (that one went to Ramy Youseff for Ramy) as well as bestowing Russell Crowe with the trophy for best actor in a limited series made for television for his role in SHOWTIME's The Loudest Voice. The two looked close as ever, holding hands to walk up the stairs to the stage together.

NBC

The duo became close when Witherspoon played Rachel Green's self-absorbed little sister on Friends. You all remember the episode: she shows up on Rachel's doorstep after their Dad cuts her off, and then memorably goes out with Rachel's longterm flame Ross. Totally normal!

Witherspoon spoke to Natalie Portman for Harper's BAZAAR about the first day the now-besties met, "She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves."

NBC Getty Images

The actresses are nominated against each other in the best performance by an actress in a television series category for The Morning Show. The show was also nominated for best drama television series totaling three nominations for the program.

Just a week after the show premiered, Apple gave it the green light for a second season, and we can expect the once-sisters to hit your screens again sometime in November 2020.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here