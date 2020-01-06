image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
Can You Become Immune to Your Skincare?
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
4
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen
image
5
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Gave us a Mini 'Friends' Reunion at The Golden Globes

These are the kind of reunions I need in 2020.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
Friends
NBCGetty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together at the 2020 Golden Globes is the Friends reunion of our dreams.

The Morning Show co-stars each walked the red carpet. Aniston wore a strapless black belted dress, while Witherspoon shined in a white one-shoulder gown.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

Once inside, the duo came together to present the award for for actor in a musical or comedy (that one went to Ramy Youseff for Ramy) as well as bestowing Russell Crowe with the trophy for best actor in a limited series made for television for his role in SHOWTIME's The Loudest Voice. The two looked close as ever, holding hands to walk up the stairs to the stage together.

image
NBC

The duo became close when Witherspoon played Rachel Green's self-absorbed little sister on Friends. You all remember the episode: she shows up on Rachel's doorstep after their Dad cuts her off, and then memorably goes out with Rachel's longterm flame Ross. Totally normal!

Witherspoon spoke to Natalie Portman for Harper's BAZAAR about the first day the now-besties met, "She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves."

Friends
NBCGetty Images

The actresses are nominated against each other in the best performance by an actress in a television series category for The Morning Show. The show was also nominated for best drama television series totaling three nominations for the program.

Just a week after the show premiered, Apple gave it the green light for a second season, and we can expect the once-sisters to hit your screens again sometime in November 2020.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Gwyneth Paltrow Just Rebranded the Naked Dress
image Beyoncé Is Golden at the Golden Globes
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Looked Amazing at Golden Globes
image Hair Embellishments Lit Up the Globes Red Carpet
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson DTR at the Globes
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
image Did Giuliana Call Kirsten Jennifer by Accident?
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Kerry Washington Stuns in a Blazer & Belly Chain