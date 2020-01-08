image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Great Skincare Reset
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Three
2
The Coats You Should Consider Investing In
Creative businesswoman texting on cell phone in office
3
How Do I Fight Burnout and Reset for Work in 2020?
image
4
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24
5
Everything We Know About the New 'Bachelor' Season

Jenna Dewan Is Glowing in a New Pregnancy Portrait She Shared on Instagram

Baby Dewan-Kazee is due in March!

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 06, 2020
BG015/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Here's a gorgeous snap to start your morning: Jenna Dewan shared a new pregnancy portrait on Instagram, as she approaches the March due date of her second child, and the dancer/presenter/all-rounder is positively glowing. The new arrival will be Dewan's first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and a younger sibling to Everly, Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum. I'd like to ask Jenna the secret behind that extra luminous glow she's sporting, but I'm afraid the answer might be "pregnancy"; while I've done drastic things for radiant skin in my life, that's a little far even for me.

Dewan's been generous with the pregnancy photos of late, but in case you missed it, I'd like to direct your attention to a special Christmas edition, featuring Dewan, bump, and a few shiny bows on top. ("Best gift ever right here," she captioned the photo.) Extra cute! Perhaps even the cutest!

View this post on Instagram

❤️🌈

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

As ELLE reports, Dewan recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she compared her current pregnancy to her first with daughter Everly (or Evie, as her family call her). "Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster," she said. "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."

The cravings have hit Dewan hard, she told Clarkson: "‘It was immediate. I was like, “Where's the chips? Where's the Taco Bell?” I needed junk food." As, it seems, have the baffling dreams. "I had a dream the other night that I was playing hockey with all of these hockey players, and then all of a sudden we turned into balloons and we started floating. And the problem was we couldn't keep our skates on the ice," she said. "I woke up and I was like, 'What was that? I need to feel grounded?'" Your guess is as good as mine, Jenna!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - March 16, 2019
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's "Unspoken Chemistry"
Jenna Dewan no-makeup selfie Instagram
Jenna Dewan Just Posted A No-Makeup Selfie
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Catherine O'Hara Wants You to Go Skinny-Dipping
image Palace Responds to Report Meghan & Harry May Move
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adidas Falcon FW18 Launch: Gas Station Pop-up Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Australia
The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING" Beyoncé's Dad Shared a Rare Photo of Blue Ivy
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Kylie Jenner Posted a Rare Pregnancy Photo
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Michelle Williams Talked a Destiny's Child Reunion
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Meghan Markle Is Glowing In a Camel Coat
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Gwyneth Spoke About "Loving" Dakota Johnson
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2019 Kendall Jenner Shared the Cutest Throwback Video
image J.Lo Wrote an Emotional Note to A-Rod on Instagram