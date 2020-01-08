Here's a gorgeous snap to start your morning: Jenna Dewan shared a new pregnancy portrait on Instagram, as she approaches the March due date of her second child, and the dancer/presenter/all-rounder is positively glowing. The new arrival will be Dewan's first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, and a younger sibling to Everly, Dewan's daughter with ex Channing Tatum. I'd like to ask Jenna the secret behind that extra luminous glow she's sporting, but I'm afraid the answer might be "pregnancy"; while I've done drastic things for radiant skin in my life, that's a little far even for me.

Dewan's been generous with the pregnancy photos of late, but in case you missed it, I'd like to direct your attention to a special Christmas edition, featuring Dewan, bump, and a few shiny bows on top. ("Best gift ever right here," she captioned the photo.) Extra cute! Perhaps even the cutest!

As ELLE reports, Dewan recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she compared her current pregnancy to her first with daughter Everly (or Evie, as her family call her). "Evie was a dream pregnancy. And this time around, also really great, but everything's happening faster," she said. "I'm swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more nauseous this time around. It's a little different."

The cravings have hit Dewan hard, she told Clarkson: "‘It was immediate. I was like, “Where's the chips? Where's the Taco Bell?” I needed junk food." As, it seems, have the baffling dreams. "I had a dream the other night that I was playing hockey with all of these hockey players, and then all of a sudden we turned into balloons and we started floating. And the problem was we couldn't keep our skates on the ice," she said. "I woke up and I was like, 'What was that? I need to feel grounded?'" Your guess is as good as mine, Jenna!

