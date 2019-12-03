image
Jenna Dewan Said She Has an "Unspoken Chemistry" With Steve Kazee Ahead of the Birth of Their First Child

Dewan said she's "totally in love" with Kazee.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 23, 2019
GothamGetty Images

Aren't expectant parents Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee just so stinking cute? Dewan spoke about their relationship during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, on the set of her upcoming show Flirty Dancing, and she could not have sounded more in love. Asked what made their relationship so great, Dewan chalked it up to "that unspoken chemistry." Oooh!

"You just know if you have it," she continued. "It's the sparks that fly and it just works really well." Things are all round great for Dewan, it seems: "I am in a really great place and totally in love," she said. "It's nice." Cute! I love it all!

In fact, wedding bells could be on the cards for Dewan and Kazee: An inside source recently told E! News, "Jenna plans to marry Steve and is so in love with him. They have had many long and open talks about that and it's definitely the plan."

Dewan has a daughter, six-year-old Everly, with ex Channing Tatum—and it sounds like she's beyond ready to be a big sister. Dewan told Entertainment Tonight, "She's really excited. She's really protective. It's been cute," adding, "She's worried about what I'm eating, making sure it's healthy. When I say, 'Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,' she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly."

It's probably for the best that Dewan and Kazee didn't try to keep the pregnancy under wraps, à la Kylie Jenner—it sounds like Everly has made it her personal mission to inform every last human on the planet. "She tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way," Dewan said. "Even people that check us out at stores. She's like, 'Does she know my mom's pregnant?' They're like, 'We can see.'" Once again: cute.

