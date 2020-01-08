What I wouldn't give to be a fly on the wall of Buckingham Palace today! A recap: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle effectively called it quits with the royal family, announcing that they were stepping back from their duties, planning to become financially independent, and moving part-time to North America. The Queen's office hit back, saying that the rest of the family are "disappointed" and that there is still plenty to be worked out. Like: Will Meghan and Harry remain the Duchess and Duke of Sussex?

Unless the royal family demands it—which I'm going to guess is unlikely, because there's already been way too much drama of late—Harry and Meghan are not renouncing their titles. Their post-announcement revamped website outlines how and why they're moving away from the royal family, and also consistently refers to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Like this: "In 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the choice to transition into a new working model."

The Q&A section also notes: "Do any other members of the Royal Family hold a title and earn an income?...Yes, there is precedent for this structure and applies to other current members of the Royal Family who support the monarch and also have full time jobs external to their commitment to the monarchy."

Technically, the Queen has the authority to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles, and you better believe that people on Twitter are suggesting that she at least thinks about it:

At least for now, Meghan and Harry are retaining their titles. Archie, however, does not have a title, which felt deliberate even at the time and makes more sense now; unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, who all have the title Prince or Princess, Archie's parents elected to not give him the title "Earl of Dumbarton." Archie's last name is certainly royal—he is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor—but he does not have an official title like both his parents do. It's safe to assume that if Harry and Meghan have another child, he or she will also not hold a title.

