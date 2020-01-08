The Queen Released a Statement About Harry and Meghan's Resignation

The Queen's office has responded to the bombshell news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be resigning as senior members of the Royal Family.

The royal family were reportedly not notified, and they seem to be indicating their "disappointment" about the decision, as well as the fact that it's going to take time to sort everything through.

The statement from the Queen's office reads, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through." It also just broke that no one in the Royal Family was consulted about the break and they are apparently "disappointed."

In other words, if I'm understanding correctly, 1) this is a massive shock, 2) they don't agree with it, and 3) this is going to be a big old mess to try and sift through. Reading into it a bit further, it's almost as though they're urging Harry and Meghan to have caution about what they're doing—like a "hold on, don't be too hasty, stop what you're doing" kind of thing.

In case you have no idea what I'm talking about, Harry and Meghan just released a bombshell announcement that read, in part, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they added.

Here's the statement from the Royal Family so you can see it for yourself:

Statement from the Queen’s office at Buckingham Palace: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 8, 2020

And here's the scoop from the BBC:

BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’. — Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

Apparently they only knew the idea of this for a couple days:

A fair bit of anger starting to emerge about Harry & Meghan statement-the contents of which were not known in advance by other members of the Royal Family.

The Sussexes 'idea' about the future had only been known for a matter of days-kinda explains the Buckingham Palace statement — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 8, 2020

Wow. Just wow.

