In a shocking, if not entirely unsurprising, decision, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they are effectively quitting the royal family. In a statement, the duo—who had just returned from a six-week break spent on Vancouver Island, away from the cutthroat U.K. press—said: "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent."

While the couple had made clear that they were unhappy—"Not many people have asked if I’m okay," Meghan had said tearfully in new documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, and Harry and William had publicly fallen out—the news is still unprecedented. "Feels pretty damaging to the whole ethos and purpose of the royal family if you can just, like, quit being part of it," commented BuzzFeed reporter Rosie Gray.

And Twitter, of course, had a lot to say about the decision.

There were some great jokes.

Wait, how do I resign from MY family? — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 8, 2020

damn, prince harry just set a new bar for wife guy — Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) January 8, 2020

The only way for Prince William to compete with this is to start wearing a wig — amil (@amil) January 8, 2020

Meghan finally got around to watching “Get Out” over the holidays. https://t.co/f82PQU2hVy — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 8, 2020

i am also working to become financially independent — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

proud of meghan markle for yoko ono-ing the royal family — ziwe (@ziwe) January 8, 2020

This is my FAVORITE heist. The woman straight up stole a prince. Incredible. ✨ — Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻🖤 (@IsaacFitzgerald) January 8, 2020

Here’s the actual note Meghan left on the Queen’s desk. pic.twitter.com/m58NibXhQE — Karyne Levy (@karynelevy) January 8, 2020

People flocked to support the newly independent family.

We stan a financially independent woman who looks out for herself, her family, and her mental and emotional health!! pic.twitter.com/Ug38cWdT0Z — Britt Stephens (@brittsteps) January 8, 2020

All Americans rn re: Meghan Markle and Harry pic.twitter.com/MRidrfx3GY — Ashly Perez (@itsashlyperez) January 8, 2020

There were questions about whether Meghan would return to acting.

Cast Meghan in the next season of SUCCESSION — Lauren Collins (@laurenzcollins) January 8, 2020

do you think Suits will want Harry and Meghan to guest star on future episodes — Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) January 8, 2020

And questions about their new status.

MAKE IT HARRY MARKLE AS IT SHOULD BE https://t.co/K9MixDgrVH — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) January 8, 2020

Many people (rightly) blamed the British tabloids.

Good for Meghan and Harry opting out of the UK tabloids staggering racism and the lack of support from the royal family. They will be fine. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2020

Daily Mail:

Meghan you avocado eating bitch you are FUELING MURDER



Daily Mail tomorrow:

Why are you leaving, you were the people’s prince and princess- — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 8, 2020

People think Diana would be proud.

All I can say is Princess Diana and Doria Ragland raised their children with immense love and good values, and it shows.#REXIT#MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/1j0sqMkL6p — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 8, 2020

princess diana in heaven right now pic.twitter.com/nbN8sfZ65d — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) January 8, 2020

Also? This is going to be a great plotline in The Crown.

Can't wait for season 6 of The Crown, in which Meghan could play herself. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 8, 2020

writers for The Crown vs. writers for Suits pic.twitter.com/nJavWHpr8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

