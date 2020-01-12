BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly "On the Brink" Just Before the Sussexes' Decision to Step Back from Royal Life

By Kayleigh Roberts
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
Clive MasonGetty Images
    • According to the Daily Mail, Harry may have rushed the announcement out of concern for Meghan, who was reportedly "on the brink" of a "meltdown" in the days leading up to news breaking.
      • Courtiers say Meghan chose to return to Canada ahead of Harry to avoid dealing with the fallout of the decision firsthand.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked everyone earlier this week when they announced their decision to step back from their roles as working royals.

        If the news seemed to come out of the blue, that might be because it was, reportedly, released ahead of schedule. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may have dropped the news early at least in part out of concern for Meghan's mental and emotional wellbeing.

        A second source also told The Sun on Sunday that Meghan's state of mind played a big role in the timing of the decision.

        "The statement was rushed out and part of the reason for that is that Harry knew he needed to take swift action," the source said. "Meghan has not settled in the UK and he knows that and wants her to be happy."

        Per the Daily Mail:

        "Prince Harry fast-tracked plans for both himself and Meghan Markle to quit as senior members of the royal family as he was worried she would have a 'meltdown' if she remained in the UK, it has been claimed.
        "The Duke of Sussex is said to have been growing increasingly concerned about his wife's wellbeing, with life at Buckingham Palace leaving her 'on the brink,' according to the Sun on Sunday."

        The Daily Mail also cites courtiers who say Meghan opted to return to Canada early, rather than deal with the fallout from the decision in person. Harry is set to attend a summit with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William on Monday to discuss the implications of the announcement.

