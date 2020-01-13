BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow Reunited for a 'Friends' Girls' Night

"Hi from the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote.

By Emily Dixon
Trust the Friends cast to deliver a much-needed boost to get you through Monday! Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow had a mini reunion Sunday, and Aniston, generous soul that she is, posted the photos on Instagram, captioning them, "Hi from the girls across the hall."

And if those snaps aren't quite enough, look to Kudrow's Instagram: She shared an extra two, with the caption, "Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends." Celebrities including Isla Fisher, Karen Pittman, Dan Levy, and Whitney Cummings expressed their delight in Aniston and Kudrow's comments, while in the latter, Cox wrote, "I love you two!!" Cute! Extremely cute! (Side note: I am very interested in obtaining a copy of Cox's excellent collared shirt.)

Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼

Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends

As far as an on-screen Friends reunion goes, sources told the Hollywood Reporter back in November that an "unscripted reunion special" (i.e. not a reboot) was in the works. The previous month, Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show, "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying. We're working on something."

In an interview with People in December, Aniston stressed again that she didn't know much about the potential reunion special—in fact, she said she knew "nothing," adding, "And I will just continue with…we’re trying." It doesn't sound like she's tired of being asked about it, though: Aniston told the magazine, "It’s a never ending question, isn’t it? What else could make a group of six actors feel more proud. It’s bringing people joy on a daily basis."

