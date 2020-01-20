26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
Today's Top Stories
1
How the World Reacted to Brad & Jen's SAG Reunion
image
2
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
3
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year
image
4
The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Malawi - Day One
5
Read Harry's Emotional Speech About Stepping Down

Chrissy Teigen Explained Why She Takes Two 'Night Eggs' to Bed Every Night

Boiled eggs are Teigen's bedtime snack of choice.

image
By Emily Dixon
image
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cast your mind back to the first day of the new decade, when Chrissy Teigen asked a very important question on Twitter. "my darling husband just made me my night eggs and immediately dropped and shattered the bowl. I did not have him make more. Who is the kinder one in this situation?" she wrote; of the 422,876 respondents, 41% went with, "Him, for making the eggs," while 59% concluded, "Me for forgiving him." ("Glad we are on the same page here," Teigen subsequently tweeted.)

Why do I bring this up, you ask? Because the exact nature and purpose of Teigen's night eggs have remained a tantalizing mystery to some on Twitter, and if you're one of those people, it's my honor to inform you that she's officially cleared it all up.

First, Teigen described her evening routine: "each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened. I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about...humans." (It's a routine that happens to be very similar to mine, except r/relationship_advice is my subreddit of choice.)

One Twitter user asked, "Do the 'night eggs' actually work as a sleep aid? How many night eggs? Inquiring minds need to know," so Teigen set it out in full: "I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy." There you go, friends: The answer to your sleep woes might be eggs.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Posted a Cheerleading Throwback Pic
image
Chrissy Teigen Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Video
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Zoë Kravitz's Vintage Glamor at the SAG Awards
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans Game David Harbour Gushed Over Girlfriend Lily Allen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Prince Harry Named His Nanny as Archie's Godmother
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails How the World Reacted to Brad & Jen's SAG Reunion
image Brad Pitt Went to Jennifer Aniston's Holiday Party
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center See Brad and Jen's SAG Awards Reunion
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show Brad Pitt Watched Jen's Speech Backstage
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG-FILM-AWARDS-SHOW Brad Pitt Jokes That He Has a Tinder Profile
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside Jen Reacts to Brad's SAG Awards 2020 Speech
image Why Charlize Theron Wore a Necklace in Her Hair