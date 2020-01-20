Cast your mind back to the first day of the new decade, when Chrissy Teigen asked a very important question on Twitter. "my darling husband just made me my night eggs and immediately dropped and shattered the bowl. I did not have him make more. Who is the kinder one in this situation?" she wrote; of the 422,876 respondents, 41% went with, "Him, for making the eggs," while 59% concluded, "Me for forgiving him." ("Glad we are on the same page here," Teigen subsequently tweeted.)

Why do I bring this up, you ask? Because the exact nature and purpose of Teigen's night eggs have remained a tantalizing mystery to some on Twitter, and if you're one of those people, it's my honor to inform you that she's officially cleared it all up.

my darling husband just made me my night eggs and immediately dropped and shattered the bowl. I did not have him make more. Who is the kinder one in this situation? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2020

First, Teigen described her evening routine: "each night before bed, as I eat my night eggs, if I’m not not on the Twitter, I catch up on my favorite subreddits: choosingbeggars, amitheasshole (AITA) and thathappened. I enjoy these very much and learn a lot about...humans." (It's a routine that happens to be very similar to mine, except r/relationship_advice is my subreddit of choice.)

I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy https://t.co/2oooE8cY7p — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2020

One Twitter user asked, "Do the 'night eggs' actually work as a sleep aid? How many night eggs? Inquiring minds need to know," so Teigen set it out in full: "I can’t sleep without being overly full. I take two hard boiled eggs to bed every night and eat them when I randomly wake up. It used to be beef jerky but I’d wake up too puffy." There you go, friends: The answer to your sleep woes might be eggs.

