Like the rest of us, Chrissy Teigen is very much into the Netflix documentary Cheer (and if you're not, I recommend you cancel your plans today and get to it, armed with an industrial size multipack of tissues). Through what I'm assuming were incessant, uncontrollable tears—I refuse to believe I'm the only one who wailed through it—Teigen found herself reminiscing about her own days as a high school cheerleader, and took to Instagram to gift us with a photo.

"watching cheer on Netflix got me reminiscing about how i sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows," Teigen captioned the photo (and to give her credit, her high school brows are just as skinny as the rest of ours were). "Truly no idea how I made this team. The best part is they claimed there was no JV/varsity but one squad got to cheer for basketball and football and the other (mine) got volleyball and wrestling."

"I still remember my mat cheers though," Teigen finished. "Go fight win baby. Go fight win." Why go for any sort of metaphorical cheer when you could get straight to the point?

This isn't the first time Teigen's reflected on her high school life—back in 2017, as local newspaper HeraldNet reported, she and John Legend took a trip to Snohomish High School, where she was a Panthers cheerleader. Teigen "signed old yearbooks, talked to students and hugged staff," according to the paper, while Legend "played the piano for the school’s choir practice of 'Seasons of Love' from the musical Rent" (my high school choir would have fainted.)

Teigen posted another expertly posed cheer photo back then, too:

