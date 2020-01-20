26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
Kim Kardashian Apparently Wants to Open Her Own Law Firm When She Graduates

By Katherine J Igoe
    • Not only is she completing her degree part-time, but she also plans to open up a law firm devoted to criminal justice (work that she's been doing for a long time.
      • Kim's new documentary trailer was just released, and you can watch it here.

        Kim Kardashian, who's currently in law school and regularly posts about her work on prison reform, apparently has big plans after she graduates—not just to practice law, but to create a new practice devoted to her work around helping inmates get a second chance. Kim's father Robert Kardashian was a lawyer before he passed away in 2003, and she's talked before about wanting to follow in his footsteps, so this just sounds like the latest step in an issue that is clearly very important to her.

        Caitlyn Jenner explained to OK! in an interview, "Kim told me she wants to start her own law firm and work on prison reform and try to hire as many former inmates [who've studied law], to help the prison system." Kardashian has previously spoken about finding her calling as a criminal justice reform advocate and thinking about her dad while she's doing this work:

        "There are times when I can be frustrated, up studying really late and wonder how he did it. 'Having four kids...[he] must have been going through some of the same things that I have gone through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know that he would be so, so proud."

        Kim also just posted about her documentary on the same subject, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project:

        So there's a lot of upcoming work for her.

