Is Lana Del Rey Dating a Hot Cop?

Lana Del Rey is known for making music that tugs at the heartstrings. She also single-handedly started the flower crown back in 2012, and don't even get me started on her impact to the winged eyeliner movement. Naturally, like other all fans of Ms. Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (her real name if you're new here), we're interested in knowing who has inspired the tales of love that have become the lyrics to her most beloved sad (and sometimes happy) songs.

At the 62nd Grammys this year, Del Rey is nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for "Norman F***ing Rockwell!" and it's well deserved. But no matter if she walks away with the award or not, she'll be able to share the moment with her Instagram-confirmed (!) 46-year-old boyfriend, Sean "Sticks" Larkin. Since discussing their relationship back in October in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the couple has been seen all over.

Sean is on a reality TV show about cops.

Yes, you read that correctly. His Instagram profile may read "full-time popo," but when he's not serving as a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma he's an analyst on A&E's Live PD and the host of A&E's show Live PD Presents PD CAM.

On the show, he gives "explanations on what officers are doing, why they are doing it, as well as policies and procedures and law." When asked about how fans might react to her dating a cop, Del Rey has said, "Well, the thing is, he's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things."

He has two children.

Larkin may not have a dad bod by any means (he's really into CrossFit, and we can tell!), but he does have two kids. He's posted heartwarming posts dedicated to his 22-year-old daughter and teenage son.

As for what they think of their dad dating one of music's biggest names, let's just say this: When photos of them first leaked online, his daughter took it to Twitter to let everyone know how she really felt. Because, naturally, if your father was seen out with Lana Del Rey, there is no better time to flex that Del Rey could potentially be a guest at your next family dinner.

My dad hung out with Lana Del Rey in NYC and I can’t even get a text back :/ https://t.co/6ExsTNia47 — alyssa (@larkin_lyssa) September 24, 2019

He has the whole 'Instagram boyfriend' thing down.

While Ms. Del Rey isn't a big poster when it comes to social media, she made her and her new beau Instagram official when she posted a photo of in December. The picture featured Larkin kissing the "Born to Die" singer on the head while backstage at one of her concerts.

The pair were photographed out and about in September while strolling through Central Park. In the interview with the Los Angeles Times, Rey explained she didn't know they were spotted together at the time. "I didn't know we were being photographed. I would've worn something different," she joked.

And move over A.Rod—Larkin knows what it takes when it comes to posing for the 'gram. The basic requirements include: a good smile (have you seen those pearly whites?), understanding the importance of great lighting, and be willing to drop whatever you're doing to strike a pose. And voilà, you're set to post!

