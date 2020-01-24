Last night on Instagram, style maven Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of how she obtains all her hair lewks—with a full room of hair extensions, which she deems "one of my favorite rooms" in her house.

Khloe had just had her home reorganized, and she shared images of her newly updated, floor-to-ceiling pantry as well. It's nuts—you just have to see it for yourself.

Kim Kardashian originally shared a video of her huge kitchen/pantry setup, and it is...a sight to see, TBH.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a tour of her massive pantry/kitchen setup, including a "main" fridge, a closet just for fro-yo, and rooms and rooms of food and drink for her family of six. Not to be outdone, Khloe Kardashian just shared on her Instagram Stories her newly organized space, thanks to The Home Edit. And it's just as if not more bonkers than her sister's.

The first image is of Khloe's extension "room." Yup, you read that right. She captioned the photo "50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms! Thank you The Home Edit!" Can you imagine needing so many extensions that you have a whole room for them? And that's just the blonde ones! I am shook.

She then shared her enoooormous floor to ceiling pantry, captioning it "My other happy place." Seriously, it's insane: snacks. Nuts. Dried fruit. Cereal. Cookies. Baked goods. You name it. Everything labelled neatly and stacked just right. It's a neat person's dream (and the dream for anyone who loves food like myself).

Here are the images, and truly, just drink it all in:

