Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Today's Top Stories
1
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
2
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
3
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
image
4
How You Should Do Your Nails This Spring
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Khloe Kardashian's Newly Reorganized House Has an Entire Room for Her Hair Extensions

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
  • Last night on Instagram, style maven Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of how she obtains all her hair lewks—with a full room of hair extensions, which she deems "one of my favorite rooms" in her house.
    • Khloe had just had her home reorganized, and she shared images of her newly updated, floor-to-ceiling pantry as well. It's nuts—you just have to see it for yourself.

        Kim Kardashian recently shared a tour of her massive pantry/kitchen setup, including a "main" fridge, a closet just for fro-yo, and rooms and rooms of food and drink for her family of six. Not to be outdone, Khloe Kardashian just shared on her Instagram Stories her newly organized space, thanks to The Home Edit. And it's just as if not more bonkers than her sister's.

        The first image is of Khloe's extension "room." Yup, you read that right. She captioned the photo "50 shades of blonde! One of my favorite rooms! Thank you The Home Edit!" Can you imagine needing so many extensions that you have a whole room for them? And that's just the blonde ones! I am shook.

        She then shared her enoooormous floor to ceiling pantry, captioning it "My other happy place." Seriously, it's insane: snacks. Nuts. Dried fruit. Cereal. Cookies. Baked goods. You name it. Everything labelled neatly and stacked just right. It's a neat person's dream (and the dream for anyone who loves food like myself).

        Here are the images, and truly, just drink it all in:

        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram
        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram
        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram
        image
        Khloe KardashianInstagram

        Wow.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Arrivals
        Kim Kardashian's Kitchen Has a Fro-Yo Machine
        image
        Khloé Kardashian Transformed Into Kris Jenner
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Real Humans Justin & Jessica Are Going to Therapy
        The Queen Visits Watergate House To Mark The Centenary Of GCHQ Why the Queen Canceled One of Her Annual Events
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith - Red Carpet Channing Tatum Shuts Down Jessie J Hater on Insta
        image
        Celebrities Who Are Mistaken for Other Celebs
        Dolly Parton Performs At The Agua Caliente Casino Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral Meme
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Meghan & Harry's Trademark's Been Blocked for Now
        image Katie Holmes Stuns in a White Oversize Coat
        image Taylor Swift Opens Up About Past Eating Disorder
        Friends Television Stills Television Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Photo Has a Sweet Secret
        image
        Celebrities With Kids You Didn't Know About