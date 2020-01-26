image
Today's Top Stories
1
PSA: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale All Weekend
image
2
Untangling Hair Bias
image
3
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
4
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
5
The Best Friends Having Babies Together

Prince William Gets a New Title Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke Of Cambridge Attends Service That Recognises Fifty Years Of Continuous At Sea Deterrent
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • This weekend, the Queen gave her grandson, Prince William, a new title.
    • William has been appointed as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The position will require William to carry out official visits and ceremonial duties on the Queen's behalf.
      • William is taking over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry. The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, has also previously held the title.

        Prince William officially has a new title.

        This weekend, Queen Elizabeth appointed William as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, making him her personal representative to the Church of Scotland. The position involves carrying out official visits and ceremonial duties on the monarch's behalf.

        "Each year, The Queen appoints a Lord High Commissioner to represent the Sovereign at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland," the royal family's official website explains. "Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the sixteenth century. The duty to 'preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland' was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland."

        William is taking over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry, according to People. Princess Anne also previously held the position.

        The new appointment comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties and to limit the use of their own existing royal titles.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Centenary Service To Commemorate The Battle Of Vimy Ridge
        Will Expresses Sadness About Harry's Royal Split
        Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
        See the First Pics of Baby Will on The Crown
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son Harry Felt Constrained by Royal Duties Growing Up
        Trooping The Colour 2018 Er, Meghan and Kate Haven't Spoken Since Megxit
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Why Harry and Meghan Should Keep Their Protections
        The Queen Visits Watergate House To Mark The Centenary Of GCHQ Why the Queen Canceled One of Her Annual Events
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Meghan & Harry's Trademark's Been Blocked for Now
        Royal Ascot 2013 Day 1 People Think Prince Charles Ignored Mike Pence
        image Meghan Markle's $65 Sunglasses Have Been Restocked
        image Meghan Markle Would Love to Be the Breadwinner
        image I Need Kate Middleton's Leopard Print Skirt
        Prince George A New Show About the Royals Is Coming to HBO Max