Prince William Gets a New Title Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

Prince William officially has a new title.

This weekend, Queen Elizabeth appointed William as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, making him her personal representative to the Church of Scotland. The position involves carrying out official visits and ceremonial duties on the monarch's behalf.

"Each year, The Queen appoints a Lord High Commissioner to represent the Sovereign at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland," the royal family's official website explains. "Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the sixteenth century. The duty to 'preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland' was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland."

William is taking over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry, according to People. Princess Anne also previously held the position.

The new appointment comes amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties and to limit the use of their own existing royal titles.

