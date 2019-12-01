The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
The First Pictures of Baby Prince William on 'The Crown' Have Leaked

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales
Tim GrahamGetty Images
  • Filming for Season 4 of The Crown is well underway and now, the first pictures of the infant actor playing baby Prince William have leaked.
      • The photos of baby Prince William come from Spain, where the cast is filming scenes to depict Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1983 royal tour of Australia.

        Prince William is officially coming to The Crown in Season 4—at least as a baby.

        New photos from behind-the-scenes of the hit Netflix drama's fourth season reveal the adorable infant actor playing the baby prince.

        As ET Canada reports, the cast of the series was spotted filming in Spain, which is standing in for another part of the world in scenes depicting Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1983 royal tour of Australia. Diana famously changed royal tour protocol by insisting that her newborn son accompany her and Charles on the trip instead of staying behind in England as had previously been the custom.

        The pictures in question (which you can see over at ET Canada's website) show baby Prince Will being carried onto the plane for the trip.

        Charles And Diana In Alice Springs
        The real Prince William arriving for his parents’ royal tour of Australia.
        Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images

        Season 4 of the royal drama will take place roughly between 1979 to 1990, meaning there's also a very good chance that we'll see Prince Harry (who was born in 1984) in the season as well.

