Lizzo's Grammys Performance Was Epic and Twitter Is Losing It

I'm officially drafting a petition for Lizzo to run for president. The twerk master just performed at the 2020 Grammys for the first time, wearing a gorgeous Christian Siriano gown before quickly changing into a long sleeve bodysuit and singing "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts." Not to mention her incredible flute solo.
Before she began singing, Lizzo dedicated her performance to Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, tragically passed away Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. "Tonight is for Kobe," she began before she belted out singing, "Cuz I Love You."
Even though sadness and grief filled the Staples Center moments before Lizzo took the stage, Lizzo quickly took fans' minds off the tragedy with her epic performance. The Twitter reactions are proof:
Tonight, Lizzo received the most Grammys nominations—eight!—of any artists, including in major categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. She won the first award performed this evening: Best Pop Solo Performance. A true queen who deserves all of the stages to perform on.
