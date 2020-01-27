Lizzo's Grammys Performance Was Epic and Twitter Is Losing It

I'm officially drafting a petition for Lizzo to run for president. The twerk master just performed at the 2020 Grammys for the first time, wearing a gorgeous Christian Siriano gown before quickly changing into a long sleeve bodysuit and singing "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts." Not to mention her incredible flute solo.

Before she began singing, Lizzo dedicated her performance to Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, tragically passed away Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. "Tonight is for Kobe," she began before she belted out singing, "Cuz I Love You."

"Tonight is for Kobe!"



Lizzo kick starts the 2020 #GRAMMYs by dedicating the night to #KobeBryantpic.twitter.com/w32ExavooF — Complex (@Complex) January 27, 2020

Even though sadness and grief filled the Staples Center moments before Lizzo took the stage, Lizzo quickly took fans' minds off the tragedy with her epic performance. The Twitter reactions are proof:

Dolly Parton with the preacher hands in response to Lizzo is exactly what I needed to see tonight.#GRAMMYs — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2020

We as a society do not deserve Lizzo, but she graces us with her presence anyway. Give her all of the Grammys — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) January 27, 2020

Lizzo gives you a performance, hunny. Her talent and presence is undeniable. #Grammys — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) January 27, 2020

How do I volunteer to break and shake the glow sticks Lizzo’s wearing around her breasts? #GRAMMYs — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 27, 2020

if Lizzo doesn’t play the role of Ursula in the live action Little Mermaid i’m done. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rJnTAuwSvK — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 27, 2020

“Tonight is for Kobe.” I’m crying cuz I loooooove youuu @lizzo

Sings, raps, and slays the flute this is why she’s nominated for the most #GRAMMYs 🔥 incredibly talented — Elista (@ElistaB) January 27, 2020

Lizzo got thick-thighed brown ballerinas out here and I'm exceedingly for it and in need of it. #GRAMMYs — Rebecca Shuri She Ready Carroll (@rebel19) January 27, 2020

lizzo has NEVER looked better. beautiful choice of artist to start and first words of the day to kobe #GRAMMYs — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) January 27, 2020

Representation matters. @lizzo out here showing little girls there are superstars that look just like them. #GRAMMYs — Shannon Lee (@lees0919) January 27, 2020

Lizzo's flute solo, interrupted by her screaming "PERIODT." is going to save us in 2020. #Grammys — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 27, 2020

Hallelujah to @lizzo and her all-black, all-female orchestra & ballerina troupe killing itttttttt #GRAMMYs — sbz (@sbz) January 27, 2020

Tonight, Lizzo received the most Grammys nominations—eight!—of any artists, including in major categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. She won the first award performed this evening: Best Pop Solo Performance. A true queen who deserves all of the stages to perform on.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here