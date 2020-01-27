image
Nick Jonas Joked About Having Food in His Teeth During the Jonas Brothers' Grammys Performance

The internet was perturbed.

image
By Emily Dixon
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

There's no escaping the eagle eye of the internet, as Nick Jonas discovered at the Grammys last night. During the Jonas Brothers' performance, Jonas the younger appeared to have a hint of greens wedged amid his molars—and naturally, he's still trending on Twitter as we speak. Behold, the evidence, documented in photo and video form:

Theories quickly abounded on Twitter as to how, exactly, an exceedingly famous man surrounded by stylists could stride out onto the Grammys stage with rogue vegetable matter enjoying a free trip in his mouth. My favorite of them all involves intentional sabotage on the part of Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Remember when Nick revealed he initiated the conversation that led to the Jonas Brothers' 2013 breakup? (He recounted the moment during a 2019 JoBros appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, as Rolling Stone reports, explaining, "I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn’t go so well.") One Twitter user speculated that last night's incident could be a matter of Shakespearean revenge:

Anyway, regardless of who did or did not notice the food in Nick Jonas' teeth as he performed at the Grammys, or who did or did not deliberately suggest Nick Jonas might enjoy a nutritious spinach salad to energize him before said performance, he's definitely not at home weeping over the whole affair, stuffing every pocket of every item of clothing he owns with emergency dental floss and setting twice hourly "CHECK YOUR TEETH NICK" alarms on his phone. Instead, he laughed it all off on Twitter:


