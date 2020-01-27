There's no escaping the eagle eye of the internet, as Nick Jonas discovered at the Grammys last night. During the Jonas Brothers' performance, Jonas the younger appeared to have a hint of greens wedged amid his molars—and naturally, he's still trending on Twitter as we speak. Behold, the evidence, documented in photo and video form:

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

Theories quickly abounded on Twitter as to how, exactly, an exceedingly famous man surrounded by stylists could stride out onto the Grammys stage with rogue vegetable matter enjoying a free trip in his mouth. My favorite of them all involves intentional sabotage on the part of Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Remember when Nick revealed he initiated the conversation that led to the Jonas Brothers' 2013 breakup? (He recounted the moment during a 2019 JoBros appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, as Rolling Stone reports, explaining, "I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn’t go so well.") One Twitter user speculated that last night's incident could be a matter of Shakespearean revenge:

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

Anyway, regardless of who did or did not notice the food in Nick Jonas' teeth as he performed at the Grammys, or who did or did not deliberately suggest Nick Jonas might enjoy a nutritious spinach salad to energize him before said performance, he's definitely not at home weeping over the whole affair, stuffing every pocket of every item of clothing he owns with emergency dental floss and setting twice hourly "CHECK YOUR TEETH NICK" alarms on his phone. Instead, he laughed it all off on Twitter:

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

