In a complete one-eighty from her Barbie-inspired look at last week's SAG Awards, Sophie Turner chose a Gothic-inspired look for the 2020 Grammys. On the red carpet, Turner and husband Joe Jonas matched in dark prints: Jonas wore a navy printed suit and a black turtleneck with a Bulgari watch in pink gold, while Turner chose a Louis Vuitton miniskirt and top from the label's spring-summer 2020 collection. The outfit was comprised of two parts: A sparkly, sleeveless collared shirt, and a wavy miniskirt cinched in at the waist by a black belt.

Amy Sussman Getty Images

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Those legs, though. Here's a close-up of Turner's beauty look—she paired a vivid, berry lip with a more neutral eye that put emphasis on dark lashes.

Jon Kopaloff Getty Images

It's a big change from Turner's SAG Awards look, which was also Louis Vuitton (she's a face of the label), and gorgeous in a completely different way:

Rich Fury Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year for their track "Sucker."

