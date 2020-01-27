image
Sophie Turner Stuns at the Grammys in a Miniskirt and Berry Lip

image
By Jenny Hollander
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

In a complete one-eighty from her Barbie-inspired look at last week's SAG Awards, Sophie Turner chose a Gothic-inspired look for the 2020 Grammys. On the red carpet, Turner and husband Joe Jonas matched in dark prints: Jonas wore a navy printed suit and a black turtleneck with a Bulgari watch in pink gold, while Turner chose a Louis Vuitton miniskirt and top from the label's spring-summer 2020 collection. The outfit was comprised of two parts: A sparkly, sleeveless collared shirt, and a wavy miniskirt cinched in at the waist by a black belt.

Here's the full look:

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Those legs, though. Here's a close-up of Turner's beauty look—she paired a vivid, berry lip with a more neutral eye that put emphasis on dark lashes.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

It's a big change from Turner's SAG Awards look, which was also Louis Vuitton (she's a face of the label), and gorgeous in a completely different way:

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Rich FuryGetty Images

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year for their track "Sucker."

