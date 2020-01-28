The press tour has begun for Blake Lively's upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, and on Monday night, the actor made her return to the red carpet, after giving birth to her third child last year. Lively went all out for the New York screening, delivering old school Hollywood glamour in floor-length black velvet, as Entertainment Tonight reports. She accessorized with thigh-high leather boots, matching leather gloves, and a layered necklace comprising pearls, chains and jewels.

Here's the snag: I'm unable to give you specifics on the designers Lively wore, because unlike most celebrities, the actor styles herself (so there's no stylist to spill the details on Instagram). Asked why she chooses to put together her own ensembles in a 2018 interview with WWD, she joked, "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego—that’s probably the honest answer."

She went on to explain, "I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future."

Back to The Rhythm Section: Director Reed Morano recently spoke to Digital Spy about the revenge thriller, explaining why she cast Lively in the lead role as a bereaved woman turned assassin. "What was appealing for me to have Blake do the role is we see the usual suspects doing this all the time," Morano said. "And I actually find that as an audience member, it's much more interesting for me to watch actors outside of their genre doing different things. Actors oftentimes have a really wide range of capabilities and Blake is the prime example of that."

"Stephanie is a very determined and ambitious character in order to pull off what she pulls off, and she doesn't take no for an answer. I would actually say that in real life, Blake is a lot like Stephanie in many ways," the director continued. "She is very, very determined. When she sets her sights on something she wants to do, she doesn't stop until she does it. It's a very admirable quality."



