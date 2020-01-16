image
Today's Top Stories
1
Electability Is About Us—Not the Candidate
image
2
All the Single Ladies...Are Buying Homes
image
3
These Are the 3 Lipsticks I'm Obsessed With RN
image
4
Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is a Real Life Superhero
image
5
Uber Eats﻿' Liz Meyerdirk on Her Power Uniform

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Take a Stroll in New York City Together

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
    • The super-private couple looked so happy and relaxed, and it's wonderful to see.
      • Lively just snapped a photo of her with a bowl cut (don't worry, it's for a role) and looks 100 percent like a different person.

        Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were just spotted walking out and about in New York in the most casual outfits of all time—and I love it. The private couple share occasional moments from their lives, but they rarely post with their kids (case in point? We still don't know their youngest daughter's name). And they don't usually go into detail about their relationship beyond the occasional joke or red carpet pic. So this is a rare treat, is what I'm saying.

        SK8 Hi Reissue
        SK8 Hi Reissue
        Vans revolve.com
        $70.00
        SHOP IT

        Lively's wearing a very on-trend long military jacket—TBD on the ID—which makes her look warm and comfy. (I might be fully jealous and hoping to snag one of my own so I can throw it on when the weather's gross.) She accessorized with an almost-matching beanie, multi-colored scarf, black joggers, and casual black and white leather Vans trainers. Oh and those are shoppable, so you're welcome. Also, black joggers are what I wear every day, so thanks, Blake, for making me feel like I could be you one day.

        The fact that they are just casually chatting arm in arm honestly just makes my day, because I love them with my whole heart. The last time Lively posted about her husband on Insta was when the duo took a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in December 2019. Their trip inspired some serious date night envy (not pictured: whether their kids tagged along) among the pink candy-themed exhibits. So this latest outing is confirmation that the couple is still going strong—not that we needed it, but it gives me the warm fuzzies all over again.

        Here's the full lewk:

        image
        Splash News

        I love it.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        "A Simple Favor" New York Premiere
        Blake Lively Shares Rare Photos With Ryan Reynolds
        image
        Blake Lively's Nail Polish Plugs Ryan's Gin Brand
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Photo Call For Sony Pictures' "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" Selena Gomez Just Got a Neck Tattoo
        Premiere Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" - Arrivals John and Emily Accidentally Snubbed Chris Martin
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image All Eyes on Elle Fanning
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Harry Makes His First Post-Resignation Appearance
        princess charlotte prince william Prince William Looked Just Like Princess Charlotte
        image Meghan, the Queen, and Kate Wear a Lot of Brown
        image Kate Middleton Steps Out for First 2020 Event
        The Promise Armenian Institute Event At UCLA Kim Kardashian Looks So '00s in a Pink Bikini
        2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals Chrissy Teigen Posted a Cheerleading Throwback Pic
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend The 91st Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey Why Harry Hasn't Joined Meghan in Canada Yet