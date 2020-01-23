Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Today's Top Stories
1
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
2
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
3
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
image
4
How You Should Do Your Nails This Spring
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Chrissy Teigen Reflects on the Wisdom of Not Letting John Legend Break Up With Her

image
By Katherine J Igoe
WGN America's "Underground" Season Two Premiere Screening
Charley GallayGetty Images
    • A fan said Teigen was her inspiration for doing that, and Teigen added that her decision was "life-changing."
      • Teigen's pretty lovey-dovey over Legend on the regular, and here's proof.

        Chrissy Teigen has gone on record to explain that one time, when now-husband John Legend was being a "whiny face," he tried to break up with her and she said no thanks. She re-addressed it again last night with a sweet message about it...and now I'm crying, because I love them.

        Here's how it went down. A fan (@vitamin_bee89) explained how inspired she was by Teigen's behavior (lol). "I absolutely adore ⁦Chrissy Teigen⁩ and ⁦John Legend⁩‘s relationship. I need to remember this the next time a guy tries to break up with me and they’re being a 'whiny face,'" she wrote.

        Chrissy quoted the tweet and replied, "a life changing 'no.'" Which is, TBH, the cutest thing because the two now have the most adorable babies ever. If you remember, her original tweet on the matter in 2017 explained, "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'" Go Chrissy! But she's obviously feeling a little more nostalgic on the matter right now. And I love her to pieces for it.

        Fans added on in the comments. "You didn't even know he is the sexiest man alive. Taking risks pays off," said one. Others explained they do the same thing: "'yeah I just don't think that'll work for me.. pick me up at 8?'" "My husband and I always joke we will never split up because our 500 DVD collection would be to[o] hard to divide up," said another (lol).

        Here's the tweet:

        May they stay married forever, honestly.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
        Chrissy Just Got *Emotional* About John's New Song
        image
        Chrissy Teigen Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Video
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Queen Visits Watergate House To Mark The Centenary Of GCHQ Why the Queen Canceled One of Her Annual Events
        MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith - Red Carpet Channing Tatum Shuts Down Jessie J Hater on Insta
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        Celebrities Who Are Mistaken for Other Celebs
        Dolly Parton Performs At The Agua Caliente Casino Dolly Parton, Icon, Started a Viral Meme
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Meghan & Harry's Trademark's Been Blocked for Now
        image Khloe Kardashian's House Has a Room for Extensions
        image Katie Holmes Stuns in a White Oversize Coat
        image Taylor Swift Opens Up About Past Eating Disorder
        Friends Television Stills Television Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Photo Has a Sweet Secret
        image
        Celebrities With Kids You Didn't Know About