Florence Pugh Uses a $9 Drugstore Mascara on the Red Carpet, Her Makeup Artist Revealed

Makeup artist Naoko Scintu shared her secrets.

image
By Emily Dixon
EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Samir HusseinGetty Images

This awards season, Florence Pugh's makeup looks (and ensembles, and hair) have reliably won red carpet after red carpet—and that's down to makeup artist Naoko Scintu, who's also worked with Joan Smalls, Sophie Turner, and Lily James. As an individual who's spent more time than I'd care to admit attempting to track down the exact products behind my favorite red carpet looks, Scintu's latest interview with Refinery29, in which she names the exact products she uses on Pugh, proved an absolute gift.

Yes, there's some profoundly high-end products in there, products I now desperately want and absolutely cannot afford for a few more paydays—Omorovicza's Oxygen Booster serum, for instance, which Scintu says is responsible for Pugh's flawless complexion. But there's also a pretty affordable drugstore product in there, one I intend to possess by the end of the day: Maybelline's Full 'N Soft Mascara, available at Ulta for $8.99. "I'm so picky with mascara, but the best mascara I've ever used is Maybelline Full and Soft," Scintu explains. "With it, the lashes stay up and fluttery, and they never fall."

I'll absolutely be investing in It Cosmetics' Bye Bye Under Eye concealer, too: "I love this concealer, and I always use it on Florence—and pretty much all my clients—because it's full coverage but wears like bare skin," Scintu says. Full coverage, you say? But wears like bare skin, you say? I'm kind of mad at myself for not owning this already?

Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara
Maybelline Full 'N Soft Mascara
Maybelline ulta.com
$8.99
SHOP NOW
Omorovicza Oxygen Booster 15ml
Omorovicza Oxygen Booster 15ml
Omorovicza net-a-porter.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer [41.0 Deep Rich (cool undertone)]
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer [41.0 Deep Rich (cool undertone)]
It Cosmetics ulta.com
$27.00
SHOP NOW

If, by the way, you're still trying to ID that perfect orange-red lip color Pugh wore to the BAFTAs, Google no more: Scintu broke down the look on Instagram, and it's pretty much all Chantecaille. On Pugh's lips: lipliner in the shade "Darling," and lipstick in the color "Tulipe." Happy shopping!

