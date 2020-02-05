If you're not quite ready for Valentine's Day yet, Kate Middleton and Prince William might just be the ones to sway you. During a visit to Mumbles, south Wales on Tuesday, Kate wore an especially festive red heart scarf, paired with a double-breasted Hobbs coat and a bright red clutch. While William didn't dress for the holiday, he did get a little romantic when talking to a royal admirer, making a rare, super sweet comment about his wife.

As People reports, a woman spoke to the Duke of Cambridge on the Mumbles pier, telling him her favorite royal was four-year-old Princess Charlotte. And William seized the opportunity to get a compliment in, telling the fan, "Yes, she is lovely—just like my wife." Sweet!

Here's another cute anecdote from the Cambridges' trip to Wales: Kate reunited with two of her prep school teachers, who traveled to Mumbles to meet their former student. Denise Evans-Alford and Kevin Alford, who taught the Duchess at St. Andrew's School in Berkshire, England, slipped a note to a police officer about their relationship with Kate, the BBC reports, and managed to score a conversation with her.

"It's such a small world," Kate reportedly said, telling her teachers, "I want to instil in my children the life I had at St Andrew's." (She last visited the school at the age of 14, according to the BBC, when she and sister Pippa went to see their younger brother, James.)

"It was wonderful she gave us so much time," Kevin Alford, a French and German teacher, reflected. "Obviously we've been following her career. She was in a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together."

