So, here I am rewatching Brad Pitt's BAFTAs acceptance speech that Margot Robbie recited on his behalf in preparation for the 92nd Academy Awards, a.k.a. the Oscars, and it has just dawned on me: Will Beyoncé be at the Oscars?? Because, frankly, no award show feels complete with the Queen herself.

Sadly, since Beyoncé was snubbed (in my humble opinion) for the Best Original Song nomination for "Spirit" for the Lion King live-action film, the chances of us seeing Beyoncé at the Oscars are very slim. And when we say slim, we mean...nonexistent. Which, it turn, means we probably won't get iconic moments like the time she and Jay-Z sneaked through the side door at the 2020 Golden Globes with a bottle of champagne, because, duh.

Also, her snub means we'll miss out on her performing "Spirit" live during the show, since all the Best Original Song nominations typically perform their nominated song during the show. The last time Bey performed at the ceremony was in 2009 for the 81st Academy Awards alongside host Hugh Jackman, and before that was the year 2007 when she did a tear-bringing medley with Jennifer Hudson in 2007.

You shed at least one tear, right?

It's unclear what Beyoncé will be doing instead on Sunday night, but she was spotted at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning artist attended the Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter lecture series, where her husband spoke with professor and writer for The New Yorker Jelani Cobb.

Beyoncé arriving at @Columbia University yesterday 💛 pic.twitter.com/HlRjGul5Qb — κ ε ι r y ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) February 6, 2020

The collective gasps from the crowd when they notice that she walked in is...a total mood.

