The Oscar nominations are finally out and, as always, there are some strong feelings about who did or did not receive a nom from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Actors Issa Rae and John Cho were on hand to deliver the news this morning, and fans were furious that Jennifer Lopez wasn't recognized for her work in Hustlers. They also pointed out another glaring oversight: All the Oscar nominees for the Best Director category in 2020 are male. (Rae even acknowledged this, saying, "Congratulations to those men" as she announced the nominations.)

But back to J.Lo for a second. Given that J.Lo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress by the Critics' Choice Awards (and won Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards), her lack of recognition by the Academy left many fans reeling in disbelief. Lopez delivered a great performance as mama bear Ramona in Hustlers, giving her character depth and complexity.



The full list of nominees:

And here's how J.Lo fans reacted...

This was supposed to be Jennifer Lopez's year, people. She even got out the Versace dress for you and everything. What do you not understand? #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/vtLrucMeDM — Curtis M. Wong (@CurtisMWong) January 13, 2020

no awkwafina, no jennifer lopez, no taron, no knives out and no frozen 2 pic.twitter.com/SBKCcj5wlP — pudge (@tomshollands) January 13, 2020

No Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers

No Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite — Ariane (@ArianeV7) January 13, 2020

Good lord, Jennifer Lopez was robbed https://t.co/5b1OphC9UU — ric flair drippini (@jesseltaylor) January 13, 2020

Such blatant b.s. from the Academy snubbing Jennifer Lopez. She gave the best supporting actress performance. This is why I have such a problem with the Academy. She’s still an outsider. And too mainstream I guess. #oscars2020 #justiceforjlo #snub #JenniferLopez #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/auYyklwuzR — Jared Wyatt (@JaredWyatt95) January 13, 2020

No women nominated in directing. The Farewell completely shut out. No Jennifer Lopez. No Frozen 2. No Spirit for best original song. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/0azejWVPha — Ridiculous Nicholas (@bibble8gubbles) January 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez being snubbed has me all like pic.twitter.com/g8DIXK04oh — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 13, 2020

This is the saddest I've felt for Jennifer Lopez since "Dear Ben." — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 13, 2020

i genuinely think not nominating j lo is rooted in racism and sexism about the kinds of performances the oscars deem worthy of praise doNOT @ me — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 13, 2020

Jennifer Lopez deserved Best Supporting Actress. I’m drinking for her tonight. 😔✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/x6jKTuQAeD — Fly|Pirates 🏴‍☠️ (@FlyPiratesx) January 6, 2020

Though J.Lo fans are definitely angry, there is one person who's keeping her cool in all this drama: Jennifer Lopez. According to ET, the singer did not wake up early to check on Oscar noms, saying, "No, no, no. No. No. Call me when it's over."

Lopez, ever so kind, added, "[There is] nothing to complain about...Except a few sore muscles from [Super Bowl] rehearsals...I mean, my life right now is just so amazing. My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

BRB, crying at J.Lo's humbleness.

