Jennifer Lopez Didn't Get an Oscar Nomination for 'Hustlers' and Twitter Is Livid

"This was supposed to be Jennifer Lopez's year, people. She even got out the Versace dress for you."

image
By Marina Liao
image
Taylor HillGetty Images

The Oscar nominations are finally out and, as always, there are some strong feelings about who did or did not receive a nom from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Actors Issa Rae and John Cho were on hand to deliver the news this morning, and fans were furious that Jennifer Lopez wasn't recognized for her work in Hustlers. They also pointed out another glaring oversight: All the Oscar nominees for the Best Director category in 2020 are male. (Rae even acknowledged this, saying, "Congratulations to those men" as she announced the nominations.)

But back to J.Lo for a second. Given that J.Lo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress by the Critics' Choice Awards (and won Best Supporting Actress by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards), her lack of recognition by the Academy left many fans reeling in disbelief. Lopez delivered a great performance as mama bear Ramona in Hustlers, giving her character depth and complexity.

The full list of nominees:

And here's how J.Lo fans reacted...

Though J.Lo fans are definitely angry, there is one person who's keeping her cool in all this drama: Jennifer Lopez. According to ET, the singer did not wake up early to check on Oscar noms, saying, "No, no, no. No. No. Call me when it's over."

Lopez, ever so kind, added, "[There is] nothing to complain about...Except a few sore muscles from [Super Bowl] rehearsals...I mean, my life right now is just so amazing. My personal life, my kids, everything. Everything's just in a great place, and I feel really lucky."

BRB, crying at J.Lo's humbleness.

