Ariana Grande Came to the Grammys Dressed as a Disney Princess

When I saw Ariana Grande arrive on the Grammy Awards red carpet in a Giambattista Valli blue-grey tulle gown, I audibly gasped. Not only is she serving, but Grande is giving us major BPE (Big Princess Energy) and I'm all for it.

Amy Sussman Getty Images

I mean if I looked this good, I'd pose like this too.

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Also, we can't forget to mention how stunning this second look she sported was too.

Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Tonight at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Grande is up for five awards: Record of the Year ("7 Rings"), Album of the Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance ("7 Rings"), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Boyfriend"), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next).

Last year, Grande won her first-ever Grammy but wasn't in attendance. She didn't show up in protest over drama over creative freedom in her performance, but she let fans know what she was planning on wearing by posting a photo of a Zac Posen Cinderella-style dress she had expected to wear to the ceremony on Instagram.

If Disney did yet another live-action remake and cast Grande as Cinderella, I have no objections whatsoever.

Besides being nominated for five awards, Grande will also be performing at the Award show tonight. We don't know what song she will sing yet, but I'm kind of hoping for a BTS/Ariana collaboration on stage since both will be in the same building tonight. Ever since she posted this uber-cute photo of them running into each other at rehearsals for the Grammys, I've been dreaming about it.

