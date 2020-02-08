image
Today's Top Stories
1
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian
image
2
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
3
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
4
The Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones
image
5
This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long

Kate Middleton Has a Sweet New Nickname Inspired by Princess Diana

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit South Wales
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Thanks to her unending dedication to working with children and children's causes, Kate Middleton has earned a new nickname among royal fans: The Children's Princess.
    • The nickname is a reference to the nickname given to Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was known as the People's Princess, thanks to her strong connection to ordinary people and her insistence on having an unprecedented amount of contact with the public as a royal.
      • Fans took to the comments in recent posts from the Kensington Royal Instagram account about the Duchess of Cambridge's landmark Five Questions survey to dub her the Children's Princess.

        Kate Middleton has a sweet new nickname inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

        Diana, as any royal fan knows, was known as the People's Princess, thanks to her great connection with "common" people and the unprecedented steps she took to be closer to them as a royal. Now, royal fans have dubbed Kate the "Children's Princess," thanks to her unending dedication to working with children and causes that help them directly.

        The Mirror noted the nickname first cropping up in comments on a video that Kensington Palace posted on Instagram to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's landmark Five Questions survey. According to the Mirror, early comments on video included:

        "Children's Princess! Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge and our future Queen!"

        and

        "Duchess Catherine truly is a Children's Princess. Well done everyone who's involved in this great project!!"

        The Children's Princess comments have continued in the days since the video and several photos of Kate working with children were posted and and the nickname seems to be sticking.

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duchess of Cambridge spent the morning at Stockwell Gardens Nursery talking to staff and parents about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions. Launched last week, the survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood, asking everyone in the UK to have their say on raising the next generation. During her visit, The Duchess spoke to teachers, staff and parents about the survey before joining chefs and apprentices in the kitchen to talk about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development. The LEYF Chef Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs either working or keen to work with children up to the age of eight and was designed to strengthen the important roles chefs play in educating staff and parents, and influencing children’s healthy food choices. You can help spark the biggest ever conversation on the early years by answering our #5BigQuestions. Visit www.5BigQuesitons.org.uk or swipe up in our stories 📋

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        "I always love how Catherine meets children at eye level. It’s so sweet and comforting to children. What’s to expect from the Children’s Princess? ❤️," a fan wrote recently.

        image
        Instagram
        View this post on Instagram

        The Duchess of Cambridge visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital today to learn more about the creative art workshops which are delivered by the @nationalportraitgallery Hospital Programme. The NPG works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there. The Duchess joined children and their families who were taking part in a ‘Playful Portraits’ workshop, and helped them to make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres! 🎭🎨 The Duchess also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet children who were taking part in the workshop at their bedsides. The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery.

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        This nickname could not be more perfect.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Trooping The Colour 2018
        Er, Meghan and Kate Haven't Spoken Since Megxit
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Landmark UK-Wide Survey On Early Childhood - Day Two
        Shop Kate Middleton's Personalized Charm Necklace
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Prince Harry Opens Greenhouse Sports Centre Will & Harry Are 'Talking More' After Their Rift
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Prince Harry Says He Spent Seven Years in Therapy
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle's DL1961 Jeans Are Finally Here
        BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA Brad Pitt Joked About Prince Harry at the BAFTAs
        image Meghan Markle's Cape Town Shirtdress Is Available
        image Meghan and Harry Are "Furious" at Thomas Markle
        The Wedding Of Lady Gabriella Windsor And Mr Thomas Kingston Harry Is the Only Royal Who Ever Tricked the Queen
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Meghan Says She Was a 'Fraud' Breaking Into Acting
        image Meghan and Jen Might Hang Out in Canada Soon
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Meghan Won't Appear on Her BFF's Reality Show