Kate Middleton Has a Sweet New Nickname Inspired by Princess Diana

Kate Middleton has a sweet new nickname inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Diana, as any royal fan knows, was known as the People's Princess, thanks to her great connection with "common" people and the unprecedented steps she took to be closer to them as a royal. Now, royal fans have dubbed Kate the "Children's Princess," thanks to her unending dedication to working with children and causes that help them directly.

The Mirror noted the nickname first cropping up in comments on a video that Kensington Palace posted on Instagram to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's landmark Five Questions survey. According to the Mirror, early comments on video included:

"Children's Princess! Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge and our future Queen!"

and

"Duchess Catherine truly is a Children's Princess. Well done everyone who's involved in this great project!!"

The Children's Princess comments have continued in the days since the video and several photos of Kate working with children were posted and and the nickname seems to be sticking.

"I always love how Catherine meets children at eye level. It’s so sweet and comforting to children. What’s to expect from the Children’s Princess? ❤️," a fan wrote recently.

This nickname could not be more perfect.

