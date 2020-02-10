The Kardashian-Jenners are the reigning monarchs of Instagram, so it should come as little surprise that the youngest generation are already dipping their toes into the Stormi (sorry) waters of social media. For North West, that means her own TikTok account, according to Kim Kardashian—but since she's only six, she's not allowed to post her creations just yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday night, Kardashian explained, "North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts," adding, "She's not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks." There's still a chance we might see some of North's handiwork, though: "I might post one soon," Kardashian said.

Speaking of the Oscars, I'm confident in declaring Kardashian's look one of the night's best—and it came courtesy of husband Kanye West, she revealed. Her ivory tulle "Oyster" gown belonged to Alexander McQueen's 2003 Shipwreck collection, she wrote on Instagram, and was a Christmas gift from West last year.

West was motivated by more than his wife's love of fashion, Kardashian revealed; in fact, he wanted to save her some pre-event panic. "[I] always stress out about big events like this," she told Entertainment Tonight. "[He] got me a few really nice couture pieces so that I wouldn't stress out like that." Kardashian's spoken about her major red carpet nerves before, calling the 2019 Met Gala "probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding"—so a pre-organized wardrobe of couture was probably much appreciated.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here