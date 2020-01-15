The '00s gave us low-rise jeans, Ugg boots, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians (and earlier Kardashian vehicle The Simple Life)—so who better than Kim Kardashian to bring '00s style back on Instagram? The reality star took a mirror selfie on the floor of her closet in a strappy bubblegum pink bikini that screams the first decade of the new millennium (yes, the high ponytail's a little more '90s, but just give me this, will you?) Here's a question I have for the universe: How come Kim puts on a stringy pink bikini, looks phenomenal, and gets 2.5 million likes on Instagram, whereas when teenage Emily did the same, she got three hours at a grimy British waterpark trying to ensure her double As didn't pop out?

Anyway: Kardashian captioned the photo, "Always packing," so it seems safe to assume that bikini's headed somewhere slightly more glamorous than an inflatable pool ring down the Calamity Canyon.

Kardashian's had a bit of drama to contend with this week: On Monday night, she and husband Kanye West sat courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center, in which Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson played. Videos began to circulate of Kim standing up as Thompson prepared for a free throw—and Twitter quickly concluded she was booing. Which would be weird, since she'd earlier posted photos of Thompson playing on her Instagram story.

Kim had little time for the speculation, tweeting, "I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!" I have to say: Sitting courtside as one of the most famous women in the world to boo your sister's ex would be an extremely dramatic move.

