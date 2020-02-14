image
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Pressing Pause on Their Royal Duties

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Leicestershire
Samir HusseinGetty Images

        Kate Middleton and Prince William are pressing pause momentarily on their royal duties after a very hectic few months (not made easier, most likely, by the shock resignation announcement from his brother Prince Harry). The reason is quite relatable, though, per Us Weekly: They just want to spend time with their three kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

        The two older children are at school at Thomas' Battersea school and will be on half-term break from February 17 to February 21. The Cambridges will often take breaks and head to another residence or abroad during this time; It's just that, given everything that's going on in the family, there's increased attention on the couple since Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior members of the Royal Family.

        "The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” a source told Us Weekly. "Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing."

        If you recall, Kate just did two engagements this week alone, solo in Newtownards to promote her UK-wide survey (wearing a much-beloved outfit) and with William in Leicestershire at a rehabilitation center (in a McQueen military-style skirt suit). So they have been busy.

        View this post on Instagram

        Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos © Kensington Palace

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        I will miss them both, but I totally get it.

