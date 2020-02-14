As is customary for the family, Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a much-deserved vacation with their family.

The whole family, particularly Kate and William, have been under increased scrutiny as their relationship to William's brother Harry changes following the latter's resignation as a senior royal.

Though I'll miss getting a look at each one of Kate's iconic fashion moments, a break makes a lot of sense.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are pressing pause momentarily on their royal duties after a very hectic few months (not made easier, most likely, by the shock resignation announcement from his brother Prince Harry). The reason is quite relatable, though, per Us Weekly: They just want to spend time with their three kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The two older children are at school at Thomas' Battersea school and will be on half-term break from February 17 to February 21. The Cambridges will often take breaks and head to another residence or abroad during this time; It's just that, given everything that's going on in the family, there's increased attention on the couple since Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior members of the Royal Family.

"The Cambridges are busier than ever since Harry and Meghan left the U.K. You’d think their hectic schedule would put strain on the marriage, but it’s actually brought them closer together,” a source told Us Weekly. "Working as a team and supporting each other is essential at a time like this, and that’s exactly what they’re doing."

If you recall, Kate just did two engagements this week alone, solo in Newtownards to promote her UK-wide survey (wearing a much-beloved outfit) and with William in Leicestershire at a rehabilitation center (in a McQueen military-style skirt suit). So they have been busy.

I will miss them both, but I totally get it.

