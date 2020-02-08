According to a source close to the royal family, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is on the mend.

The royal source told ET Online that Will and Harry are "talking more and they’re on better footing."

The insider claims that Will and Harry's decision to split their households last year was key to improving their personal relationship.

At least, that's what some unnamed royal sources are implying, anyway. A royal source told ET Online that the brothers are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after going through a difficult period in their relationship recently.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," the source said, adding that "they do talk."

Rumors of a royal rift between the brothers (and, by extension, their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle), kicked into high gear last year when the Fab Four decided to split their royal households. The source says this was actually a big moment for Will and Harry's relationship and that splitting up their royal work was key to putting them back on the right track on a personal level.

"The separate households that were created improved the relationship so they weren’t having to talk about business," the source explained. "The brothers have different futures with very important institutional roles and that created a complicated relationship. Once the households separated, things improved.

In an interview for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired last fall, Harry confirmed rumors of a rift between himself and William, telling ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby:

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under … stuff happens, but look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers it’s just as I said, you have good days, you have bad days."

Hopefully this latest update on the brothers' bond means the Cambridge and Sussex paths are going to meet again soon?

