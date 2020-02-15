In a Valentine's Day post on Instagram Friday, Amanda Bynes announced that she's engaged.

The 33-year-old actress, who has mostly stayed out of public view for the last several years amid reports that she was struggling with mental health issues and drug abuse, opted not to directly identify her fiancé in the post.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes captioned the photo, which featured her own hand, sporting a massive diamond engagement ring, as well as the hand of another person (presumably her fiancé) who appears to be wearing a gold wedding band.

Although she's rarely spotted in public, Bynes has been moderately active on Instagram in recent months. Last week, she shared a mirror selfie that appears to have been taken in her bedroom:

And in December, she shared a selfie that offered a glimpse of two friends or family members in the background, along with the Bynes' family Christmas tree:

Early that month, she shared an outdoor selfie that showed off her then-pastel-colored hair (which appears to have since faded to blonde):

Congratulations to Amanda and her mystery love. We wish them nothing but the best.

