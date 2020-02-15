image
Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 10, 2014
GVK/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • In a Valentine's Day post on Instagram Friday, Amanda Bynes announced that she's engaged.
      • "Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes captioned the photo, which featured her own hand, sporting a massive diamond engagement ring, as well as the hand of another person (presumably her fiancé) who appears to be wearing a gold wedding band.

        Amanda Bynes is engaged, apparently.

        The 33-year-old actress has been largely absent from the public eye for several years amid reports that she was struggling with mental health issues and drug abuse. She took to Instagram on Friday (Valentine's Day, appropriately enough) to share the news in the form of a ring shot highlighting her massive diamond engagement ring.

        "Engaged to tha love of my life," she captioned the picture, which also featured another hand (presumably her fiancé's), wearing what appears to be a gold wedding band. As for who the aforementioned "love of her life" is, Bynes didn't specify, instead choosing to leave the identity of her soulmate a mystery.

        View this post on Instagram

        Engaged to tha love of my life

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        Although she's rarely spotted in public, Bynes has been moderately active on Instagram in recent months. Last week, she shared a mirror selfie that appears to have been taken in her bedroom:

        And in December, she shared a selfie that offered a glimpse of two friends or family members in the background, along with the Bynes' family Christmas tree:

        View this post on Instagram

        👽

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        Early that month, she shared an outdoor selfie that showed off her then-pastel-colored hair (which appears to have since faded to blonde):

        View this post on Instagram

        Geisha girl vibes 💌

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        Congratulations to Amanda and her mystery love. We wish them nothing but the best.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

