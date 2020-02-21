As they continue transitioning from senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking at a particular place in Malibu, California.

It's still unclear how much time they'll spend in Canada, the UK, and in the United States, but this feels like an important step.

There's been speculation that the couple was thinking about California for a home since May 2019.

A little more information has come out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relocation plan to North America as it's recently come out that the two have an exit date of March 31 from their official royal duties. The pair have been spending lots of time on Vancouver Island (including in a $14 million mansion there) and there are reports that they'll keep Frogmore Cottage for when they visit the UK. But, if reports are to be believed, they're also thinking about a place in Malibu, California. California is where Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, lives—the place they're looking at is apparently only 30 miles away—and it seems to be a state close to Meghan's heart.

Daily Mail has the pictures of the $7 million mansion the couple is reportedly looking at, but in short: It's gorgeous, and secluded. It's on a little peninsula, which is surrounded by trees. It's got a fantastic view, and has a pool, tennis court, and even what looks like a little beach (for Archie to play on??). Royal fans were first clued into the potential California plans by Caitlyn Jenner in January, who said regarding their exit, "It was a big shock to her, she's probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy."

As you'll remember, Harry finally spoke out in January about the decision to exit as senior royals within the Royal Family. Clearly his mom was on his mind, because not only did he reference her in the speech, but she gave a similar one when she stepped back from royal duties in 1993:

So it'll be interesting to see how their plans around work and life develop post-exit.

